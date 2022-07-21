Stacey Solomon unveils huge wedding hair transformation: 'It's very bright' The Loose Women star wants a natural hair colour for her wedding

Stacey Solomon is currently organising the last-minute touches for her home wedding with Joe Swash, including a big beauty transformation.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon joined by Mrs Hinch for emotional Loose Women hen do - photo

The Loose Women star admitted, "I change my hair all the time," but she has spent several days slowly changing the colour back to her natural "childhood" hue. Walking fans through the process on her Instagram Stories, she admitted it was "very bright", which we imagine is the result of the bleach on her previously red hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares heartfelt hen do speech from Jane Moore

On Monday, she sported slicked-back hair and wrote: "I'm starting [my] hair process ahead of the wedding, it's going to be a long process so we wanted to start early to make sure it all goes ok!"

The following day, Stacey had wrapped her hair in a blue towel which hid the results of her hair dye. "I'm just trying to get it to my most me colour as possible. I don't know why but as soon as I imagined getting married I wanted to look like the most me I could look.

MORE: Loose Women's Linda Robson drops major hint about Stacey Solomon's wedding dress

READ: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

The Loose Women star revealed her hair transformation was going to be a long process

"I change my hair all the time which I LOVE but for this day in my life I just wanted it to be as soft and natural as possible even though it's deffo not natural," she explained, adding that she had put a treatment on it to prevent any damage.

Laughing about the long process, she said in the clip: "I think this towel is doing me the world of good because when it's off I look like Eminem from 8 Mile - it's very bright!"

The bride-to-be wants a more natural hair colour

While Stacey hasn't shared many photos from her childhood, she has sported a pale brunette colour with caramel highlights in the past, which is not too dissimilar from the natural hair growth she revealed when she was unable to visit the hairdresser during the coronavirus lockdown.

It's possible that she is using bleach to strip the Ariel red colour from her hair in order to add a more natural blonde-brunette shade, as opposed to the platinum colour she claims she is currently sporting.

Stacey was sporting a blonde streak during her hen party

This comes after she showed off a dark blonde streak in her hair during her hen party in Mykonos, Greece. Answering fans' questions about her wild locks, Stacey joked: "By the way, the blonde stripe in the back – I'm not a skunk – I test patched my hair for the wedding," she said, hinting that she may return to her trademark lighter hue for her special day.

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, and the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020. They had planned to tie the knot in July 2021 but delayed their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their youngest child, Rose.

READ: Nadia Sawalha dons sheer-sleeved wedding gown in romantic snaps

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.