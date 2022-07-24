Cressida Bonas appears to show off baby bump at Lady Tatiana's Mountbatten's wedding The actress looks sensational

Cressida Bonas proudly showed off what appeared to be a baby bump on Saturday as she attended the beautiful wedding of the Queen's second cousin, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten.

MORE: Cressida Bonas confirms secret wedding with sweet message

The 33-year-old attended the stunning occasion alongside her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who is step-brother to the beautiful bride, as they left Winchester Cathedral, which, according to reports, was the location of the special day, to watch Tatiana marry her husband Alexander Dru.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cressida Bonas' kitchen as you've never seen it before

The star looked incredible as she stepped out in a gorgeous coral pleated skirt by Mango and an elegant white blouse. She matched the stunning look with a chic red statement headband adorned with red flowers and wore her long light tresses in gentle waves.

READ: 25 of the most beautiful royal weddings of all time - pictures

SEE: Inside Cressida Bonas' beautiful home with husband Harry

The actress opted for velvet maroon shoes, which had a high gold heel. She teamed the statement shoes with two chunky gold bangles, one on each wrist and added a stylish black blazer to the ultra-chic look.

Cressida was glowing © GoffPhotos

HELLO! have reached out to the star's representatives for comment.

Bride Tatiana looked so beautiful on her special day, wearing the most perfect capped-sleeve wedding gown that featured a stunning embellished waistband and unbelievable low-back. She accessorised the incredible gown with a stunning pearl bangle and fabulous white veil.

As for her hair, she wore her brunette locks in an elegant updo and added a glittery bridal tiara.

The star was a vision © GoffPhotos

The new photos of the actress, may not come as a shock to some fans, as she and husband Harry sparked a major reaction on a recent Instagram post as they posed alongside their godson Cassio for a photo after he visited the happy couple.

One follower wrote: "Get used to that kind of thing being around x !!" while a second asked: "Will you guys be having a family one day?"

Tatiana's gown was so beautiful © GoffPhotos

Cressida and her long-term love Harry married in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020. The White House Farm star, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

The bride looked perfect © GoffPhotos

Cressida announced her engagement to Harry in August 2018, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

During this time, the 31-year-old embarked on a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after they were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in May 2012. The former couple have remained on good terms since the end of their relationship, with Cressida among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.