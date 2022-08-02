Why Binky Felstead almost didn't wear bustier bridal dress for seaside wedding The TV star could have looked very different

Binky Felstead's outfit for her second wedding with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton was just as gorgeous as you'd expect, but the former Made In Chelsea star almost didn't wear the strapless bridal gown.

The mother-of-two had already worn a beautiful, low-key dress for her civil ceremony with Max in Chelsea in 2021, but she pulled out all the stops for her Corfu wedding celebrations with around 100 of their friends and family. Styled by P.S. Bridal, the 32-year-old TV star wore a corseted gown by Israeli designer Liz Martinez, featuring a strapless neckline, structured bodice with embroidered detailing and tulle skirt.

"I felt confident and very 'me' in it," Binky exclusively told HELLO!. She added: "When I first tried it on, I had already got what I thought was The Dress, but I hadn't felt the feeling I felt with this dress, with any of the others."

Max clearly loved his wife's chosen outfit, as he said: "Binks looked absolutely incredible – like in-credible."

On 23 July 2021, almost exactly one year before their destination wedding, Binky was pictured wearing a Halfpenny London ensemble for her UK ceremony, consisting of a softly draping slip dress under a floral appliqué bolero. "I went for understated, but elegant," she said at the time.

The bride had already got her dress when she found her bustier gown. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

She wore her brunette hair in soft waves, finished with a white floral headband, as well as natural glowing makeup.

Months later and Binky had gone dress shopping again in preparation for her Corfu ceremony, which took place at The White House at Kalami, home to British author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy in the 1930s.

In March 2022, she shared a peek inside her bridal fittings and showed off some of the gorgeous designs that didn't make the cut. Modelling four different dresses, she said: "It took loads of beautiful dresses to finally find the one … here are a few I adored whilst searching.

Binky wore a Halfpenny London ensemble for her UK ceremony

"… I’ve officially now said yes to a couple of dresses & I cannot wait to show you what I’ve found - thank you @psbridalstyling for putting up with me changing my mind a million times and constantly asking 'does my bum look big in this?!' Bring on Summer 2022 for the wedding party of my dreams!!!"

They included a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline featuring a plunging sheer panel, a gown with a fitted silhouette and a tiered fishtail skirt, and a sparkling gown with a sheer corset bodice.

