Declan Donnelly's bride Ali Astall rocks elegant gown for 300-acre estate wedding – inside

It's been a busy few weeks for Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall, who welcomed their second child called Jack Anthony Alphonsus at the end of July, shortly before celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary.

The couple had known each other for ten years before they got engaged in November 2014 and married less than 12 months later. Dec and Ali – who are also parents to daughter Isla – chose to keep their celebrations close to home, exchanging vows in front of the likes of Holly Willoughby and Ant McPartlin in Newcastle on 1 August 2015 before heading to the rural 300-acre estate Matfen Hall for their reception.

WATCH: Declan Donnelly shares a peek inside his home gym with Ali Astall

From Ali's elegant bridal gown to the star-studded guest list, look back at Britain's Got Talent host Dec's stunning wedding day as he marks his anniversary – which will likely be bittersweet following the tragic death of his older brother Dermott last month.

The star-studded nuptials took place at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, close to where Dec was born. The couple said "I do" in a ceremony that was conducted by the groom's brother Father Dermott Donnelly.

The bride had arrived at the church in a Rolls Royce Phantom.

The couple emerged from the church with rays of sunshine beaming down on them and they were met by whoops and cheers from their family and friends, as well as hundreds of fans who had lined the streets outside. Dec even did a little celebratory dance!

Ali was breathtaking in a silk couture wedding dress designed by British creative Phillipa Lepley. The bride paired her gown with a dainty veil and a bouquet of white roses.

This picture is so beautiful! Dec posted the arty snap on his Instagram in March 2018 to confirm the happy news that he and Ali were expecting their first child together. The photo shows the then-newlyweds walking hand-by-hand on the grounds of Matfen Hall in Newcastle following their wedding ceremony.

Set in over 300 acres of parkland, Matfen Hall boasts a championship golf course, a spa and fitness area, five bars and restaurants, and 53 bedrooms. The grounds certainly offered the perfect backdrop for photos!

Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x pic.twitter.com/YURSx5gpLU — antanddec (@antanddec) August 1, 2019

On their fourth anniversary, Dec shared a new photo of the newlyweds cutting their cake - a white three-tiered confection decorated with flowers. "Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x," he wrote in 2019.

Dec's TV presenter sidekick and longtime friend Ant McPartlin helped provide the laughs on the big day. Best man Ant matched the groom in a blue suit and gave an amusing speech, in which he also paid compliments to the bride.

Ant was accompanied by his then-wife, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Armstrong. The former couple got divorced in 2018 and Ant went on to marry Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a pleated summer dress as she attended the wedding of her close friend Dec.

Holly's co-presenter Phillip Schofield was also among the star-studded guest list, alongside his wife Steph.

Fearne Cotton was heavily pregnant with her second baby at the ceremony. Little Honey Krissy was born one month after the wedding.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes made a stylish couple at the ceremony.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly coordinated in a purple dress and matching fedora.

