Lance Armstrong's bride Anna stuns in thigh-split wedding dress for emotional French nuptials The cycling star tied the knot in a French chateau

Lance Armstrong, 50, announced that he has married his fiancée Anna in a beautiful French ceremony, which he said was filled with "joyful tears."

Sharing a series of photos of his new bride, whom he described as his "absolute rock", the former professional road racing cyclist showed off Anna's show-stopping wedding dress, which featured a V-neck, a leg split, and a low back with sheer lace detailing.

She styled her blonde hair in loose waves with the front sections braided and finished with white flowers, and her 'something blue' was her drop earrings. Meanwhile, Lance was pictured wearing a dark blue suit with a pastel blue tie and grey trainers as he walked through the 200-hectare vineyard of Château La Coste with a glass of bubbles in hand.

"Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears. Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you," gushed Lance, who shares 13-year-old son Max and 11-year-old daughter Olivia with Anna. The athlete is also a father to son Luke, 22, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 20, who shares with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard.

Lance shared a peek inside his family wedding at Château La Coste

The photos show Lance twinning with his sons Luke and Max in matching blue suits, while his daughters wore satin blue floral bridesmaid dresses with lace detailing.

He continued: "I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family.

"I'd be remiss if I didn’t think our best bud aka 'Reverend' @chad_mountain for officiating the ceremony. As well as the great @lizkreutz for making sure these beautiful memories were captured. Hope you are all having an excellent summer - I sure as hell am."

The couple got engaged in 2017

His friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "How absolutely moving and beautiful. Congratulations you two," and another penning: "Congratulations you two!! Looks like a perfect day!"

Lance announced that he had popped the question to Anna back in 2017 by sharing a sweet Instagram picture of the proposal. It showed the couple grinning at one another as they enjoyed a boat ride in Lake Austin, with the bride-to-be wearing denim shorts and a black jumper, accessorised with a new sparkly ring.

In the caption, he simply wrote: "She said..... YES!!!!"

