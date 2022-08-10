Michelle Collins is a boho bride in unconventional £750 suit for London wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

EastEnders actress Michelle Collins, 60, gathered her closest friends and family for her intimate wedding in London with her 38-year-old partner Mike Davidson.

The TV star, who was known for playing Adam Woodyatt's character Ian Beale's ex-wife Cindy, was pictured at Islington Town Hall on Wednesday, looking chic in an unconventional bridal outfit following their ceremony. Michelle swapped a traditional wedding dress for a white suit from Nadine Merabi, which comes to a total of just £750 – and the separates can all be worn again.

She rocked the 'Charlotte' crepe and satin trousers, which she teamed with the strapless 'Faye' boned top with a floor-length drape to create the appearance of a unique jumpsuit.

The bride was pictured holding up the draped train as she sipped a glass of champagne with her new husband outside their venue. Although the sun was shining for the actress' big day, she was also spotted layering the brand's white blazer over her shoulders, showing off the pearl detailing down the sleeves.

Michelle Collins wed Mike Davidson in a London ceremony (©Backgrid)

Michelle finished off her outfit with a matching pearl bracelet and a white floral garland that sat on top of her blonde wavy hair. Meanwhile, Mike rocked a monochrome look with a white blazer worn over the top of black trousers and a matching shirt.

Michelle turned to Nadine Merabi for her wedding suit

Michelle previously took to Instagram to share a peek inside her wedding dress fittings, which showed her modelling a backless silk gown. Weeks later, she posted a throwback snap of Mick Jagger's wife Bianca on her 1971 wedding day, rocking her iconic white bridal suit by Yves Saint Laurent. She added the hashtags 'favourite', 'wedding', 'understated' and 'effortless', so perhaps Michelle was inspired by the actress when it came to her outfit.

Coronation Street star Michelle began dating Mike in 2012 after her niece set them up. After a ten-year relationship, he popped the question during a hike up Temescal Canyon in Los Angeles in April 2022. "So this happened in #la he got down on bended knee while we were on the top of #temescalcanyon basically no one else around just us," Michelle wrote at the time.

The actress shared a look inside her wedding dress fittings

"It's #beautiful and I’m #happy #10years this April about time I think #magicmike. #Thankyou @val_king_ for having us and making us so #welcome as always!"

Dressed in a black top, matching leggings and a 'Be Kind' hat, Michelle held her hand up to the camera to reveal her engagement ring, which featured a round diamond flanked by smaller diamond baguettes set on a gold band.

Michelle and Mike announced their engagement in April 2022

The one-of-a-kind rock is reportedly worth around £57,000, according to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro. He told HELLO!: "Michelle Collins' engagement ring is a remarkable balance of tradition and style. They went with a classic round diamond but created a truly unique setting around the diamond to make it their own.

"I have never seen a ring like that before. It appears to be a [three-carat] diamond and I would estimate the value at $75,000 [or £57,000]."

