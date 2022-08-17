Kelly Ripa reveals her wedding to Mark Consuelos cost just $179 The couple have been married since 1996

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have forged very successful careers in the entertainment industry earning them millions of dollars.

But despite their worth, Kelly has confessed that their wedding cost less than $200!

The couple eloped to Las Vegas when they were both soap stars on All My Children and the mom-of-three has revealed some details of their special day - including the cost.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, she said: "We just had a very normal, very regular wedding. It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, 'Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'"

Kelly admitted that she adored the way they said 'I Do' in Sin City and was glad to escape the stresses of a big wedding.

Had they endured seat charts and organizing, Kelly revealed: "I don't think we would have made it to the wedding.

The couple have been married since 1996

"There would have been hard feelings and blame all over the place. And I can honestly say, we do not feel less married. As a matter of fact, we feel more married than those people, because we're still married."

The TV star said their decision to elope was based on the fact that they only had a couple of days off from work.

"Two consecutive days off from work, both on the same day. And it was like, 'Let's go to Vegas and get married and it'll be fun,'" she added before explaining that the very cold New York weather also played a part in their choice of wedding destination.

Kelly and Mark's wedding cost less than $200

"We looked at the weather because we thought about going to City Hall but that was still cold and miserable, whereas in Las Vegas, it was 85 degrees and sunny. 'Let's do that!' And so that's what we did."

Kelly concluded: "$179 for a wedding, including airfare, cause we had miles and we had a canceled trip or something. But $179 in total — total with everything."

