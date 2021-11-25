Kelly Ripa shares previously-unseen wedding photo as she counts down to celebration The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has a close-knit family

Kelly Ripa was in a nostalgic mood ahead of Thanksgiving as she looked at old family photographs from over the years.

During her search, she came across a beautiful black-and-white photo from her parents' wedding day in the Sixties, and she couldn't resist sharing it on social media.

"Especially thankful for my [hearts] Essie and Joe, aka mom and dad. (And now the pre thanksgiving workout of combing through family photos and old vendettas)circa:1962 #thankful," the star wrote in the caption.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner comment

The mom-of-three was then inundated with messages from her followers, who couldn't believe just how much her son Michael looked like her dad, when previously many believed him to resemble his father, Mark Consuelos.

"But that looks like your Michael. But Michael looks like Mark. I’m so confused now," one wrote, while another remarked: "I always though Joaquin looked like your Dad, now I think Michael does. Just a bunch of great looking people who love each other," another wrote. A third added: "I thought Joe was Michael! Wow! Kind genetics."

Kelly Ripa shared a photo from her parents' wedding day that confused fans

Kelly grew up in New Jersey with her parents Joe and Esther and sister Linda. The star was the first in her family to go into acting and was passionate about the performing arts from an early age, having studied ballet as a toddler, and taking part in drama productions at school.

The actress got her big break in All My Children, where she met her now-husband, Mark. The celebrity couple have been married since May 1996 when they eloped together.

The Live star with her family, including parents Joe and Esther

Eldest son Michael was born in June the following year, followed by Lola in June 2001. Joaquin arrived to complete their family in February 2003.

It's set to be an extra special Thanksgiving for Kelly and her family as it will be the first one where they reunite after Joaquin flew the nest.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos met on the set of All My Children

Joaquin moved states to Michigan in September to enrol on the wrestling program at the University of Michigan, which resulted in Kelly and Mark officially becoming empty nesters.

The couple's oldest children, Michael and Lola, live in New York, with Michael pursuing an acting career after graduating, and Lola studying in the city, close to her family's home.

