Kelly Ripa shares cheeky confession about marriage to Mark Consuelos The couple have been married for 25 years

Kelly Ripa shared a saucy confession about her marriage to husband Mark Consuelos while discussing the new HBO series, Scenes from a Marriage.

The miniseries tells the story of a couple – played by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac – struggling to keep their romance intact, something it seems Kelly and Mark have no issues with.

During Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, which saw Mark step in as guest co-host while Ryan is away, Kelly divulged a saucy insight into their romance.

"I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household, because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately," she said when discussing the show.

"He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don't feel good about something? I'll take care of that. Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need."

Kelly then revealed exactly how the couple deals with any problems that arise. "Because everything for Mark is settled with, everything is settled with…" she said before Mark chimed to add: "Love."

Kelly revealed she and Mark solve their problems with 'sexy time'

The TV star then corrected her husband of 25 years, cheekily adding: "Love and sexy time."

While Mark was quick to clarify that "not everything" can be solved that way, Kelly quipped: "Just about almost everything."

Kelly and Mark – who share three children – celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May. Speaking about their relationship in the past, she revealed it was love at first sight.

The couple wed in 1996

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it.

"And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

