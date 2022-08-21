Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children's special role at wedding revealed The pair tied the knot on Sunday

Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck could not have looked happier as they celebrated their nuptials alongside their five children - and the youngsters had a special role to play.

MORE: Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Ben's kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, and J-Lo's twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony, followed the newlyweds down the aisle ahead of the pair saying 'I do' for the second time at their $8.9million 'plantation' estate in Georgia on Saturday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the children could be seen dressed in white and helping JLo with her large train which elegantly cascaded behind her.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

SEE: Casey Affeck admits he won't attend brother Ben Affleck's wedding

The incredible gown as worn by the star was a bespoke piece designed by Ralph Lauren with features including flutter sleeves, a chic open back, and a floor-sweeping skirt adorned with tiered rouging.

J-Lo and Ben officially wed in Vegas in July

To finish her glamorous bridal look, JLo accessorized her perfect ensemble with a billowing floor-length veil that featured an ivory headband.

The singer, had a lot of ideas and thoughts for the special day, asking not only the children but also guests to wear white for her special day.

It's safe to say everyone looked incredible, but the decision is something that many would consider 'risky' or 'rule-breaking', given that it is usually a color that guests avoid wearing in order to not upstage or disrespect the bride.

Ben shares three children with his ex Jenifer Garner

However, as it was Jennifer's decision, it was of course more than okay.

The couple said wed for the first time on July 17, and at the time Jennifer wrote a gushing message about it in her On the J.Lo newsletter. She wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughed. Jennifer and Ben then went to Paris for their honeymoon, where they were joined by their children.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.