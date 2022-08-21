Jennifer Lopez's rule-breaking wedding request as she asked guests to wear all-white The Hustlers star tied the knot to Ben Affleck on Saturday in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' for the second time on Saturday in front of their friends and family in Georgia.

MORE: Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

The couple were a picture of happiness as they walked down the aisle again, joined by their children - Ben's kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, and J-Lo's twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Jennifer looked incredible dressed in a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, with a show-stopping veil and never-ending train.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez gives shout-out to Ben Affleck during sweet showbiz moment

The singer, in particular had a lot of ideas and thoughts for the special day, including asking guests to wear all white.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

MORE: Casey Affeck admits he won't attend brother Ben Affleck's wedding

Photos of the ceremony from Daily Mail showed everyone, including their children, all dressed in white outfits.

It's safe to say everyone looked incredible, but the decision is something that many would consider 'risky' or 'rule-breaking', given that it is usually a color that guests avoid wearing in order to not upstage or disrespect the bride.

However, as it was Jennifer's decision, it was of course more than okay.

Jennifer Lopez asked guests to wear white at her second wedding to Ben Affleck

While most of their loved ones were at the ceremony, one person that was noticeably missing was Ben's brother Casey Affleck.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's $97million property portfolio is out of this world

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's two wedding dresses are so different from exes

He missed out on the wedding due to 'parental obligations.' Ben's ex-wife Jennifer - who is thought to be happy for the couple - was also missing, due to her filming schedule in Texas.

This was Jennifer and Ben's second ceremony just a month after their surprise Las Vegas wedding.

The couple said 'I do' for the second time in Georgia, following their Las Vegas wedding in July

The couple said 'I do' for the first time on July 17, and at the time Jennifer wrote a gushing message about it in her On the J.Lo newsletter. She wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

MORE: Alex Rodriguez cheered on by fans who think he deserves recogntion

MORE: Jennifer Garner breaks silence following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughed. Jennifer and Ben then went to Paris for their honeymoon, where they were joined by their children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.