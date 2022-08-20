Casey Affleck admits he will not attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding Casey was pictured in LA

Ben Affleck's younger brother Casey Affleck has revealed he will not attend Ben's wedding to Jennifer Lopez because he "fell asleep".

MORE: Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Casey was pictured in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, thousands of miles from Georgia where Ben and Jen will say "I do" for the second time after legally marrying in July in Las Vegas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

But when the paparazzi asked why he was not in Georgia, but instead on a Starbucks run, Casey simply replied: "Fell asleep".

The videographer was clearly confused and in a video published by TMZ, was heard asking Casey for clarification before the actor got into his car and shut his door. Ben and Casey had been close growing up, and Ben was on hand several years ago to support Casey when he won his first Oscar.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt revelation about her blended family with Ben Affleck

MORE: Jennifer Lopez gives rare glimpse into relationship with Ben Affleck as he makes surprise cameo in Halftime documentary

The wedding on 20 August will see Ben and Jen marry in front of their blended family, including Jen's teenage twins Emme and Max whom she welcomed during her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Ben shares three children with Alias actress Jennifer Garner, however, despite reportedly being invited to the nuptials, she will not be there.

Casey will not attend Ben's wedding

The real reason for her lack of presence is because she's busy filming her latest project in Texas, The Last Thing He Told Me.

Ben and J-Lo will exchange vows for the second time at Ben's incredible $8million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, reportedly converting a barn on the property into a spectacular 'chapel' for the ceremony.

Ben and Jen wed in Vegas in July

There was drama ahead of their big day, however, when an ambulance was called for Ben's mom, Chris Anne Boldt.

She fell off the wedding property's deck and cut her leg. Pictures published by the Daily Mail show the vehicle on the Riceboro property after Ben reportedly found her outside.

She's expected to make a full recovery and will be there to witness her son's marriage to his new wife.