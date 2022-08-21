Jennifer Lopez's third wedding dress is her most jaw-dropping yet The Marry Me actress wore two gowns for her Vegas wedding

Jennifer Lopez may have already modelled multiple bridal gowns for her low-key Vegas nuptials with Ben Affleck, but she has wowed her followers once again with her outfit for their second wedding celebration.

The Daily Mail showed the Marry Me actress, 53, pictured at the couple's $8.9million Georgia home rocking a jaw-dropping couture gown designed by Ralph Lauren with features including flutter sleeves, a chic open back , and a floor-sweeping skirt adorned with tiered rouging. To finish her glamorous bridal look, JLo accessorized her perfect ensemble with a cascading floor-length veil that featured an ivory headband. The fabulous headpiece perfectly complemented her exquisite bridal hairstyle which saw her long brunette locks swept neatly away from her face. JLo also added a pair of what appeared to be pearl earrings to her latest wedding ensemble.

Jennifer's gorgeous bridal dress was very different from the ones she wore at The Little White Chapel on 16 July. In her On the J.Lo newsletter, Jennifer modelled a sleeveless, lacy, A-line gown by Alexander McQueen (which she originally wore on the poster for Jersey Girl), and an off-the-shoulder gown with long lace sleeves by Zuhair Murad.

News of the couple's "intimate celebration for family and friends" was released last week, with Ben's brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer's long-time friend Drea de Matteo expected to be on the guest list.

JLo wore two bridal gowns for her Vegas nuptials

Page Six reported that the couple's weekend-long second wedding would include a rehearsal dinner on Friday night, followed by the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday to conclude the celebrations.

On the Floor hitmaker Jennifer and Deep Water actor Ben chose a very sentimental wedding venue – Ben's incredible $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate, which he purchased back in 2003 when the couple were dating for the first time. They called off their engagement in 2004, but reunited in 2021 and announced their second engagement in April.

The couple were engaged from 2002 to 2004, and they reunited in 2021

The Gone Girl star tried to sell his home for $8.9million in 2018, before lowering the price to $7.6m the following year, but eventually took it off the market in 2020 after it failed to sell. Now, he is likely pleased that he held onto the property!

Set on over 4,000 acres of land with three separate buildings, it offered the perfect backdrop for the couple's nuptials.

