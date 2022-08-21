Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make union 'official' as they marry for second time Bennifer officially wed in July

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their union "truly official" after marrying for a second time in front of family and friends on Saturday.

The happy couple exchanged vows at Ben's incredible $8million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, converting a barn on the property into a spectacular 'chapel' for the ceremony, which took place during a three-day celebration.

According to Extra, Ben told guests: "We're making our union 'truly official," adding they are celebrating "the love that we hold for one another".

The couple were joined by guests including Ben's best friend Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer's long-time friend Drea de Matteo.

The couple were also joined by their children from previous marriages - Ben's three kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J-Lo's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The children all walked down the aisle behind the happy couple, dressed in all-white outfits - as were all the guests in attendance at J-Lo's request.

The bride looked beautiful in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress made in Italy, which featured a long train and veil.

The wedding celebrations kicked off on Friday with 'Drinks and Dessert' with guests dressed in "festive attire".

After the ceremony, guests – who were asked to dress in "formal white attire" – were expected to enjoy dinner and dancing in the barn that was once featured on HGTV’s Fantasy Open House.

Reports alleged that dinner would include fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, a staple of Puerto Rico. Also on the menu will be oven-roasted chicken and mac and cheese, Southern cuisine perfect for their Georgia wedding.

The couple will wrap up their festivities with a casual Sunday brunch.

Bennifer officially wed in Vegas in July

But there was drama ahead of their big day, however, when an ambulance was called for Ben's mom, Chris Anne Boldt.

She fell off the wedding property's deck and cut her leg. Pictures published by the Daily Mail showed the emergency vehicle on the Riceboro property after Ben reportedly found her outside.

His mom was also seen in a wheelchair with a bandage around her leg after receiving stitches for the wound. She's expected to make a full recovery and was there to witness her son's marriage to his new wife.

The couple finally said 'I do'

Last month, Jennifer confirmed that she had married Ben on July 16 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The couple, who reunited in 2021 after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April. The pair previously called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.

