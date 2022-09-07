Happy Mondays star Bez's wedding photos are just as eccentrically lovable as you'd expect The Gogglebox star pulled out all the stops for his big day

Happy Mondays star Bez married his fiancée Firouzeh Razavi on 4 September in a very unique celebration at a stunning stately home in Hertfordshire.

The musician, 58, is known for his bold personality, and he ensured he injected some of that energy into his eccentric big day. Photos, shared by the MailOnline, show Bez and personal trainer Firouzeh, 34, celebrating with their friends and family at Kentchurch Court, a stately home on a 5,000-acre estate, complete with walled gardens and deer parks.

The bride was pictured in an off-the-shoulder sparkly wedding dress with a full, princess-style skirt and an embellished tiara. Meanwhile, Bez – whose full name is Mark Berry – wore a matching white suit with a gold trim which he teamed with a statement white top hat and navy shoes.

The Gogglebox star described his outfit as "cool", telling The Sun: "I still love a good party and I put a lot of effort into organising this wedding with her.

Rowetta shared a peek inside Bez's wedding celebrations

"My suit was made for me by a friend and it looked cool as [expletive]. I looked like some [expletive] pimp.

"It looks the part with the top hat. It looked really cool, but modern as well."

The couple enjoyed a Persian-inspired ceremony as a nod to Firouzeh's heritage, which included passing bowls of honey to each other – from bees that Bez keeps at a country house near Manchester – and the pagan tradition of jumping over a stick. After exchanging vows, they posed in a horse-drawn carriage before heading to a marquee for their evening reception.

As well as Happy Mondays backing singer Rowetta, two important wedding guests were Bez and Firouzeh's two sausage dogs Snoop and Yoko. They not only joined the happy couple for some of their wedding photos but also featured in their cake topper.

The couple got engaged in 2021

Firouzeh revealed isn't a "big party person" anymore but they pulled out all the stops for their wedding, where guests could enjoy a free bar. "We still have fun and he might have been a really big party person in the past, but that was then," she told The Sun. "Nothing from his Happy Mondays days can shock me now."

The couple met through mutual friends in 2012 and Bez popped the question in 2021 on top of a mountain.

On the subject of their 19-year age gap, the bride said: "Age is just a number, isn't it? No one has ever mentioned it. For some reason, I've always gone for older guys, it’s just something in me."

She added: "I don't even see Bez as much older than me. It never comes into my mind. He's young at heart, and I must be old at heart."

