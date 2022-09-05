Inside Liz Truss and rarely-seen husband Hugh's 22-year marriage

With Liz Truss preparing to take on a huge new role at 10 Downing Street, the UK Prime Minister will be thankful to have a supportive family at home, including her husband and "love of my life" Hugh O'Leary.

The Conservative MP, 47, and the accountant tied the knot in 2000 and have welcomed two children during their marriage, but not much is known about Hugh. Aside from Liz's affair, which hit the headlines in 2006, the British politician has kept her love life largely private.

As Liz prepares to make the trip to the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral to be officially named Boris Johnson's replacement, we take a look inside Liz's marriage and her rarely-seen husband…

How did Liz Truss meet her husband?

Liz met Hugh – who attended the London School of Economics – at the Tory Party Conference in 1997 when she was 22, and she drew on her love of winter sports when it came to choosing their first date. "I invited him ice skating and he sprained his ankle," she told You Magazine.

Liz's husband Hugh was pictured celebrating her win as Conservative party leader

The minor injury didn't deter Hugh, as the couple went on to get married in 2000.

When did Liz Truss get married?

With her desire to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, Liz has not shared any details or photos of her big day. However, she has been spotted wearing a diamond and gold engagement ring on her left hand, and the couple will be celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary this year.

It's reported that she purchased her three-bedroom family home in Thetford, Norfolk, for £180,000, which she now shares with her husband and their two children, Frances and Liberty.

Liz reportedly had an affair with Mark Field

While Hugh was pictured cheering on his wife as the news broke that she had beaten Rishi Sunak in the run for Prime Minister, their marriage has not always been smooth sailing. Liz allegedly had an 18-month affair with fellow Tory MP Mark Field in 2005, after the then-Shadow Minister for London was assigned as her political mentor.

Mark's 12-year marriage ended following the affair, which was revealed in 2006, and while Liz and Hugh remained together, it almost changed her career forever – local party members wanted her to be deselected as the Conservative candidate for South West Norfolk in 2009 after learning of her relationship with Mark.

What has Liz Truss and her husband said about her affair?

The British politician shared a public tribute to Hugh on Valentine's Day in 2019

Both Liz and her husband have made it clear they do not wish to address her infidelity or go into details about their marriage. "I am really happily married," she told You in 2019, just weeks after she shared a very rare photo of Hugh on Instagram to mark Valentine's Day.

Next to a snap of the couple posing at Blagdon Hall at what appears to be a wedding, she wrote: "Love of my life. #happyvalentinesday."

Hugh also told the Daily Mail: "I don't want to talk about it."

