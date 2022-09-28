Coronation Street's Rebecca Ryan is a radiant bride – with unexpected wedding accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rebecca Ryan announced she had married her fiancé Dan Acraman by sharing the first wedding photo on Instagram – and we're a little bit obsessed with her royal-inspired accessory.

The Coronation Street actress, 31, was pictured walking hand-in-hand with her new husband in a black-and-white countryside snap taken after their ceremony on 24 September. Dressed in a strapless white gown with a sheer V-neck detail and a full princess-style tulle skirt, Rebecca finished off her radiant bridal look with pearl accessories.

She teamed her delicate drop earrings with a statement pearl-encrusted headband – a modern twist on the classic veil that brides normally wear. It wouldn't look out of place in Princess Beatrice's wardrobe, since she has been spotted in similar bold hair accessories for many royal appearances, including for Trooping the Colour in June 2022.

Love the look? We've tracked down a similar style so you don't have to, and it's surprisingly affordable at just £19.50.

The Coronation Street actress married her fiance Dan Acraman

"Husband and Wife. 24.09.22 - The best day of our lives!" the Waterloo Road star wrote in the caption, and her followers wasted no time praising her wedding look.

"Oh my darling, you look so beautiful! Congratulations!!" remarked one, and another sweetly penned: "THE most beautiful Bride." A third added: "Awwww Rebecca wow!!! Congratulations, hope you had the most wonderful day!! What a beautiful bride you are."

Pearl bridal headband, £19.50, Etsy

Rebecca and pilot Dan got engaged in 2018 but they were forced to delay their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Rebecca opened up about her wedding plans during an appearance on Lorraine. "We were supposed to get married two years ago, but COVID hit," she he told the Scottish TV presenter.

"So we're back to square one now really – looking for a venue because we couldn't change the date. I'm hoping, we're hoping to still get married this year, but we haven't planned anything so I need to see how it goes and get on it really."

