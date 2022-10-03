Rochelle Humes turns heads in slinky leg-split wedding guest dress

Rochelle Humes brought the sunshine in her latest wedding guest outfit for her husband Marvin Humes' JLS co-star Aston Merrygold's nuptials on 18 September.

The Hit List stars jetted to Liverpool to celebrate with Aston and his bride Sarah Richards at historic orangery Palm House in 200-acre Sefton Park. In new photos she shared on Instagram, Rochelle looked striking in a yellow mustard dress from Ralph & Russo's Spring Summer 2018 collection.

Made from luxurious double satin silk, it boasted a one-shouldered design with one balloon sleeve, an asymmetric hem and ruched detail around the waist. Rochelle teamed it with matching pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik heels with the iconic square embellishment on the front and a chunky silver necklace, finishing off her look with her long dark hair in glamorous waves.

Groomsman Marvin also looked dapper in a black tuxedo as he smiled down at his new wife in front of a display of muted cream and white flowers and pampas grass.

"As we find ourselves in October I want to just say I’m grateful for September…celebrating love and people I love very much," she wrote next to a series of photos, which also showed her attending another friend's wedding in a black cut-out gown.

As usual, Rochelle earnt plenty of compliments for her wedding guest look, including: "Love your Manolo Blahnik’s, Rochelle. The shoes and dress," and: "This colour on you @rochellehumes beautiful xxx." A third penned: "The yellow dress is heavenly."

The couple were not the only celebrity guests at Aston and Sarah's big day – JB Gill officiated the ceremony and Oritsé Williams was among the guest list, alongside the newlyweds' two sons Grayson, four, and Macaulay, two.

Aston and Sarah got married at Palm House in Sefton Park

Rochelle previously marked Aston's special day by taking to her Instagram Stories to reshare a snap of the couple's sparkling wedding bands. Sarah sported a beautiful eternity band next to her huge diamond engagement ring while resting her hand on her new husband's, who wore an almost-identical ring on his finger.

"My people…" Rochelle captioned the image, and she was among the first to comment: "Dream team," on the original image Aston shared on Instagram.

