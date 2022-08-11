Rochelle Humes' stunning wedding decor was so sentimental – recreate it from £7

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no denying that Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in style!

The happy couple reaffirmed their love for one another by renewing their vows in a very romantic ceremony in Lake Como in front of 75 guests, including their three children Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake. Boasting gorgeous views over the lake, their wedding venue at Villa D'Este was spectacular, but did you spot the small details that made The Hit List stars' nuptials personalised?

WATCH: An exclusive look inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' magical second wedding

Thanks to exclusive photos they shared with HELLO! Magazine, taken by Chelsea White, we know all the sentimental features – and we've taken the time to find out how you can copy their big day for less. Keep scrolling to see everything from their name settings to their wedding favours…

After exchanging vows in the Marble Gardens, which had been decorated with a red aisle and matching flowers scattered in between the hedges, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed finger foods on the Lake Terrace before being served dinner in the Impero Room.

In a nod to their Italian destination wedding, Rochelle and Marvin chose lemons as part of their decor, adding them to tables and flower displays. If you want to take the theme a step further, add citrus napkin rings or fruit-inspired invitations.

Photographer: Chelsea White

Forget me not seed packets, £14.95 for 10, Not on the High Street

The couple had round tables covered with blue floral tablecloths where they placed their wedding favours – little forget me not packages. The little seed packets will leave guests with a lasting memory of your wedding, and they're easy to transport home.

Photographer: Chelsea White

Calligraphy name tags, £32.50 for 50, Etsy

For their name settings, they simply printed names in white calligraphy on brown labels, which were pictured pinned to the fruit. How clever!

Photographer: Chelsea White

Love matchboxes, £7.49 for 125 matches, Amazon

Do some of your guests smoke? If you've chosen an outdoor, smoking-friendly venue like Rochelle and Marvin, you could copy the pair and offer guests cigars, cigarettes and love heart matchboxes.

Photographer: Chelsea White

Champagne tower, £99, Etsy

Make a statement with a champagne tower, which is sure to make an eye-catching centrepiece at your wedding! Rochelle was seen pouring bubbles into the top while Marvin topped up the bottom glasses.

Photographer: Chelsea White

Glass hurricane candleholder, £49.13 for two, Amazon

Candles are a staple at any wedding, but the last thing you want is for them to blow out, especially at an air-conditioned or outdoor venue. That's exactly why Rochelle added glass hurricane containers over her red candlesticks.

Photographer: Chelsea White

Red rose cake topper, £23, Etsy

Their impressive three-tiered cake was finished with white icing, gold decorations and red roses. Get your hands on a similar cake topper for just £23.

Photographer: Chelsea White

The White Company silver-plated picture frame, £40, Selfridges

The bride and groom paid tribute to their first wedding back in 2012 by displaying throwback photos in silver frames. Why not add pictures of your relationship milestones as a quick and easy way to personalise your venue?

