Rochelle Humes celebrates huge wedding news following Italian vow renewal – photo

It's been just weeks since she said 'I do' with Marvin Humes for the second time in Lake Como, but Rochelle Humes has another reason to celebrate.

MORE: Rochelle Humes' vampy destination wedding was nothing like first nuptials – inside

Marvin's JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold has finally tied the knot with his fiancée Sarah Richards after delaying their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. To mark the occasion, The Hit List star Rochelle took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a snap of the newlyweds showing off their sparkling wedding bands.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle And Marvin's Lake Como Vow Renewal

Sarah sported a beautiful eternity band next to her huge diamond engagement ring while resting her hand on her new husband's, who wore an almost-identical ring on his finger. "My people…" Rochelle captioned the image, and she was among the first to comment: "Dream team," on the original image Aston shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, JB Gill added: "Beaaaaaaautiful! Love this news and HERE for the floating!! Welcome to the club Team Merrygold," Kimberly Wyatt wrote: "It's About Damn Time, all the love," and Perrie Edwards remarked: "Congratulations beautiful!"

SEE: Inside 10 This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford & more

MORE: Rochelle Humes’ daring wedding guest dress will make you double take

Aston Merrygold has married his fiancee Sarah

Aston and Sarah got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2017 and they had originally planned to get married in 2020.

Aston was sadly the only member of JLS who didn't manage to attend Marvin's vow renewal with Rochelle in July 2022 due to work commitments in the stage musical Footloose.

Marvin's JLS bandmates attended his vow renewal with Rochelle in Lake Como. Photographer: Chelsea White

"Aston was almost in tears when he told us," Rochelle told HELLO!. "He’s been getting serious FOMO [fear of missing out] the closer it's got."

His fiancée Sarah, however, did join the celebrations alongside JB and his wife Chloe and Oritsé Williams and his fiancée Kaz Kumar. "I don’t think there was a dry eye in the ceremony," Chloe said. "It’s such a blessing to witness how far our friends have come as a couple. We feel so proud of them."

Oritsé added: "What a beautiful thing to be a part of. We’ve all been a part of each other’s journeys for a long time now and these moments of unity and love are to be cherished."

RELATED: 11 breathtaking celebrity and royal wedding veils: The Queen, Princess Kate, Hailey Bieber & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.