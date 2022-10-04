Kelly Brook shares first photos of secret lakeside engagement to husband Jeremy The radio presenter got engaged at a historic castle in October 2021

Kelly Brook married her husband Jeremy Parisi in a beautiful ceremony in Italy, but she never officially announced their engagement.

The Heart Radio star's fans began speculating that marriage may be on the cards when she started wearing a sparkly ring on her left hand in 2021. Now, she has revealed the exact date and location of Jeremy's proposal, sharing stunning photos of their intimate moment on her Instagram Stories.

"Engagement pictures Oct 2021," she wrote, tagging Italian castle-turned-hotel, Reschio. Set in 1,500 hectares, it allows guests to forage for wild herbs and edible plants, view the organic farming and taste wines from the private vineyards.

Perhaps the most picturesque amenity of them all, however, is the lake, where you can take out a boat, have a refreshing dip or go fishing. This is where Jeremy was pictured lounging on cushioned seats on the pontoon, with another snap showing Kelly excitedly holding up her left hand to show off her diamond engagement ring.

The couple got engaged at the lake on the Reschio estate

Despite their autumn visit, the weather appeared to be beautiful sunshine with Kelly choosing to wear chunky boots, black trousers and a warm blazer. The newly-engaged couple then took a romantic boat trip on the lake, with Kelly sitting at the bow as she grinned at the camera, while Jeremy operated the oars.

Jewellery experts previously estimated the ring to be worth between £30-80k. Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills, told HELLO!: "Kelly’s ring looks like a classic cushion cut diamond engagement ring. It appears to be 1.5-1.7 carats and a ring of this quality could be worth up to £30,000."

Kelly was sporting a huge diamond ring months before she got married

Based on the glimpses Kelly shared of her "elegant, timeless" ring, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, said it could be worth even more. "Kelly's stunning engagement ring looks to feature a 3 or 4-carat square-shaped diamond. It could be a radiant, cushion, or princess cut. I'd estimate the value is near an impressive $100,000 (almost £80,000)," he said.

Jeremy and Kelly got married at the top of the Torre di Cicerone

The radio presenter, 42, and the model, 37, got married at the top of the Torre di Cicerone after a storm forced them to abandon their plans for an outdoor ceremony. Sharing a snap of herself in the wedding car, looking out into the rain, Kelly wrote: "We were granted permission by the [Mayor] to marry in the tower and made history."

They still managed to host their wedding breakfast outside, with photos showing long tables decorated with red flowers and silver candelabra, followed by funfair-themed celebrations.

