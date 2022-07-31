Kelly Brook marries boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in stunning Italian ceremony after unexpected downpour

Kelly Brook wed her long-term boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in a lavish Italian ceremony in Civitavecchia on Sunday after fighting through an unexpected downpour of torrential rain.

According to the Mail Online, Kelly's original ceremony was supposed to be a gorgeous outdoor occasion but a rainstorm prompted a last-minute change of plans. Consequently, the bride and groom said their vows in front of friends and family in the incredible Torre di Cicero.

Kelly's special day was an incredibly lavish affair. According to The Su, the Heart Radio presenter organised an incredible fun-fair-themed day as well as inviting A-lister Kylie Minogue to join in the celebrations.

As for her dress, Kelly opted for a gorgeous ivory gown, complete with full-length lace sleeves. She accessoried her beautiful wedding look with an embellished tiara and matching lace veil.

Jeremy shared a post-ceremony snap

Her stunning brunette tresses were worn in natural waves and as for shoes, the star chose simple white pointed-toe heels for the occasion.

Fans were delighted to see updates from the couple's incredible day on their respective social media accounts that documented so many sweet moments.

One post from Jeremy showed the newly-weds post ceremony in the back of their wedding car. Captioning the photo he penned: "Just married," alongside an array of wedding-themed emojis.

The bride and groom shared a kiss

Fans flocked to comment on the beautiful image. One penned: "My goodness, congrats lovely!! So happy for you guys!" A second wrote: "Congratulations Kelly and Jeremy. You have your happily ever after," with four red love hearts.

A third said: "Félicitations à vous! Bises."

Despite the incredibly lavish ceremony, Jermey never officially announced their engagement although fans had suspected Kelly's now-husband had gotten down on one knee, as the supermodel has been spotted rocking a beautiful ring since summer 2021.

Kelly, 42, and the model and actor, 37, began dating in 2015, and they have sparked engagement rumours on several occasions – starting back in 2016 when she was first spotted with a gold band and solitaire diamond on her ring finger.

The pair also sparked wedding rumours after Kelly was also spotted in Italy last month alongside Jamie's sister Melanie, as the pair stepped out at Fendi together.

