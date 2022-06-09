Kelly Brook's dazzling £80k engagement ring from Jeremy Parisi is too beautiful The presenter has been spotted with a ring since 2021

Despite the fact she hasn't publicly announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, Kelly Brook has been spotted rocking a beautiful ring since summer 2021.

The Heart Radio star, 42, and the model and actor, 37, began dating in 2015, and they have sparked engagement rumours on several occasions – starting back in 2016 when she was first spotted with a gold band and solitaire diamond on her ring finger. However, with speculation they're set to wed in Italy this summer, we've taken a closer look at her more recent snaps which shows Kelly subtly flashing a gorgeous diamond on a white gold or platinum band thought to be worth between £30k and £80k.

Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills, told HELLO!: "Kelly’s ring looks like a classic cushion cut diamond engagement ring. It appears to be 1.5-1.7 carats and a ring of this quality could be worth up to £30,000. A cushion cut engagement ring is a glamourous option that still retains some vintage charm as this cut dates back to the 19th century."

Kelly has been spotted wearing a ring since 2021

According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, it could be worth even more! Based on the glimpses Kelly has shared of her "elegant, timeless" ring, he said: "Kelly's stunning engagement ring looks to feature a 3 or 4-carat square shaped diamond. It could be a radiant, cushion, or princess cut. I'd estimate the value is near an impressive $100,000 (almost £80,000).

It is reportedly worth up to £80k

"The delicate design seems to showcase detailing on the band such as filigree or milgrain."

Kelly was previously engaged to Jason Statham, Billy Zane, Thom Evans and David McIntosh. She opened up about her former relationships, telling the Daily Mail she "wasn't ready to chill and settle down" before meeting Jeremy.

The pair have been dating since 2015

"Everything I was trying to do in my 30s made me really unhappy and I was saying, 'Why hasn't that relationship worked? Why am I attracted to all these bad boys; why do I repeat these patterns?'

"I realised that I was going for people I didn't want to settle down with," she said, adding: "It wasn't because I wanted them to be the father of my children or marry them. They were giving me what I needed and wanted in that moment."

