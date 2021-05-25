9 beautiful rose gold engagement rings to say yes to

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rose gold jewellery has been worn for decades, but its popularity has skyrocketed over recent years. Associated with style, elegance and affluence, like white and yellow gold it symbolises luxury, but the soft hue is often seen as more modern and romantic.

Celebrities with rose gold engagement rings

Blake Lively

Widely regarded as the celebrity who started the trend, Blake Lively was proposed to by Ryan Reynolds in 2012 with a rose gold engagement ring estimated to be worth around two million dollars. The slim pavé band carries a huge 12-carat pink oval-cut diamond making for a rare combination.

Blake's engagement ring has a pink diamond and diamond-encrusted rose gold band

Leighton Meester

Her Gossip Girl co-star Leighton also has a rose gold engagement ring. The OC's Adam Brody proposed in 2013 with a bezel-set four-carat cushion cut diamond ring.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills star Lauren Conrad got engaged to musician William Tell in 2013. After her wedding, she revealed her rose gold engagement ring, which features a classic round-cut diamond in a traditional solitaire setting.

Maria Sharapova

British businessman Alexander Gilkes proposed to Maria with a custom-made 18ct rose gold emerald-cut diamond engagement ring by Jessica McCormack in December 2020.

What is rose gold?

Rose gold is a mix of pure gold with copper and sometimes silver. The carat number refers to how much gold is in the blend; 24-carat gold would be 100%, while 18-carat gold would be 75% and 14-carat gold is 58.5%.

Shop the best rose gold engagement rings

Maple Leaf Diamonds 18ct Rose Gold Diamond Ring, £3,250, Beaverbrooks

If she'd love something that turns heads, this dazzling 18ct rose gold ring features a double diamond halo and glittering diamond shoulders.

Cartier Étincelle de Cartier 18ct rose-gold and diamond ring, £2,680, Selfridges

For a delicate but stand-out rose gold engagement ring, this one by Cartier has a slim band and an emerald-cut diamond stone with 22 brilliant-cut surrounding diamonds.

9ct Rose Gold Morganite and 0.11 Carat Diamond Oval Ring, £450, Goldsmiths

Just like Blake Lively's, this stunning ring combines a rose gold band with a pale pink diamond.

Maple Leaf Diamonds Wind's Embrace 18ct Rose Gold Diamond Ring, £3,250, Beaverbrooks

Sophisticated and elegant, she's sure to love this 18ct rose gold ring with its romantic diamond sweep.

Solitaire Blue Sapphire Infinity Knot Ring, from £440, Angara

If diamonds aren't her style, this beautiful sapphire rose gold ring could be. With its infinity design, it's a unique take on the classic blue stone ring.

Emmy London 18ct Rose Gold 0.12ct Diamond Eternity Ring, £799, H. Samuel

This vintage-inspired 18ct rose gold ring features three rows of glistening brilliant-cut diamonds sitting between diamond-shaped detailing.

Diamond Princess Cut Solitaire Ring, £1,110, C.W Sellors

With its 0.20-carat princess cut claw set solitaire diamond, this rose gold ring is eye-catching but designed with everyday wear in mind.

Pomellato M'ama non M'ama Rose Gold, Diamond and Moonstone Ring, £1,540, Net-A-Porter

For a dreamy take on the rose gold engagement ring, this one by Italian brand Pomellato features a lustrous moonstone.

Attract Motif Ring, £75, Swarovski

This rose gold plated Swarovski ring has a classic square cut stone and looks far more expensive than £75.

