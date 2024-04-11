Andy Murray and wife Kim mark 9th wedding anniversary in the most special way

Andy Murray and his wife Kim have two big reasons to celebrate this month, as April marks ten years since the couple reopened the five-star country house hotel, Cromlix, and nine years since they hosted their wedding there.

The tennis pro and his wife had previously planned to host their entire wedding day at the hotel, which they purchased for £1.8 million in 2014. Unfortunately, the on-site chapel only had 28 seats so it wasn't large enough to accommodate all of their friends and family.

© Getty Andy Murray and Kim wed at Dunblane Cathedral

Instead, they exchanged vows at Dunblane Cathedral before celebrating at the six-acre mansion, which was also where Andy's brother Jamie tied the knot in 2010.

To honour the tenth anniversary of the hotel reopening, Cromlix has released a new menu which includes dishes served to guests at Andy and Kim's wedding breakfast.

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images Andy and Kim hosted their wedding reception at the Cromlix House Hotel

Created by Executive Head Chef, Darin Campbell, the new menu features: a selection of seasonal canapes using produce grown in the hotel’s kitchen garden; fan-favourite Aberdeenshire rack of lamb with basil and butterbean puree; the famed twice-baked souffle from the late chef Albert Roux; and in a nod to Andy's tennis career, Wimbledon-inspired strawberries and cream.

But there were two more sentimental inclusions in the recent offering. The first dish was grilled Scottish asparagus, poached duck egg and hollandaise sauce, which was served at Andy's grandparents Roy and Shirley Erskine's silver wedding anniversary in 1982 – the first function the hotel hosted after being converted from a family home.

Over three decades later, Andy and his wife Kim chose the venue for their own wedding celebrations, where they dined on pea and garden mint soup and hand-dived scallops.

Michel Roux Jr and his father Albert Roux, who oversaw Chez Roux restaurant where the reception took place, had kept details of the wedding food under wraps, only hinting that it would be "delicious."

"It's a very private affair. As you no doubt know, the list of guests – invitees – is just close friends and relatives," Michel told HELLO!in 2015.

Andy also suggested in the lead-up to his wedding that food was very important to him. "The one thing that I really wanted to do was be involved with the food," he told Rolling Stone magazine. "Because I like my food, I like good food. I went along and did the food tasting and I also did the cake tasting as well. So that would be the thing that I would say I have been most involved in."

The 15-room establishment has undergone several renovations since the couple opened it ten years ago. It now boasts a billiard's room, a conservatory and a dining room, while it is set on 34 acres of secluded grounds with its own loch.

© getty The couple are parents to four children

Kim recently opened up about how their four children Sophia, Edie, Teddy and Lola love spending time at the family's Dunblane hotel when they're not residing in Surrey. She told HELLO!: "The children love going up there and being in Scotland. Their favourite thing is going to see the chickens at the hotel, and having afternoon tea - the chef always spoils them when they visit."

For a decade after purchasing the property, Andy and Kim left the day-to-day running of Cromlix in the hands of a management company but decided recently they wanted to be more involved.

Kim took the opportunity to revamp the interiors with the help of Suzanne Garuga, stating: "I'm really pleased to have put my own stamp on it - it now feels even more special to me as I'm so much more connected to it."

She added: "I wanted to bring some of the beautiful Scottish countryside into the hotel so we've renamed all the bedrooms after flowers, and there are lots of floral touches throughout - I love gardening and being outdoors, so I wanted the new design to reflect that.

"We've tried to inject a bit of fun into the hotel refurb as well – it's supposed to be a relaxed home away from home, rather than a formal country house, so we've put some crazy artwork on the walls and mixed bold paint colours with vibrant wallpapers to give it some colour and life."

