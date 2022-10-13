Isla Fisher's secret to 'special' marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen is not what you'd expect The couple got married in 2010

Isla Fisher made a rare comment about her marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen as she made an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress and the Borat actor – who share children Olive, born in 2007, Elula, born in 2010, and Montgomery, born in 2015 – tend to keep their home life out of the public eye, but Isla made an exception on Thursday after Judi Love asked her the secret to their happy marriage "on camera."

She replied: "I think the secret for us is that we don't talk about it publicly, so it feels special and private to us. And equally, it's nice to share the same line of work, you can talk about the issues that arise in Hollywood, in our jobs and the entertainment industry.

"It's nice to have that in common, plus a sense of humour and obviously shared love of little people."

Isla marked Sacha's birthday the same day she appeared on Loose Women

The couple met at a party in Sydney in 2001 and Sacha admitted it was love at first sight for him. He told The New York Times they had bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party" and added, "I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know."

Isla and Sacha got engaged in 2004 and they tied the knot six years later in an intimate ceremony in Paris with just six guests in attendance.

The couple share three children

Explaining the reason for their low-key nuptials, she said to Allure: "It [was] very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with my family and friends. And when you are in the public eye, to keep that private and to make it happen without it being really visible is really difficult."

While she values her privacy, Isla did previously share some heartfelt words for her husband, gushing that she feels as though marriage is "like winning the lottery."

"Choosing to be together every day is incredibly romantic. I love marriage. I think it's a wonderful institution and it's the most important decision you make," she told Australia's Sunday Telegraph.

"Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It's amazing. It's like winning the lottery, having a good partner."

