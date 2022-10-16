Salma Hayek is a radiant beauty in never-before-seen wedding photos The Frida star has been married for 13 years

Salma Hayek has been happily married to her husband François-Henri Pinault for over a decade, and fans are now getting to see a more intimate glimpse into their nuptials.

Photographer Mario Testino took to social media to share a preview of his upcoming book, I LOVE YOU, a celebration of weddings.

He kicked things off with a set of photos of the Oscar-nominated star on the day of her own wedding, wearing a satin white corset in one photo.

Her make-up had been done up to give her a blushing bride look as she looked off-camera to ensure prep was going smoothly.

Along with one shot of two different gowns being hung on a rod, a third black and white photo featured the star being fitted into a beautiful ball gown.

Mario Testino shared photos from the star's wedding day in 2009

Mario explained the motivation behind taking these photos, writing: "For the last 10 to 15 years I have given most of my friends who have gotten married the pictures of them just before they go into the church.

"This has been the perfect wedding gift: that magical moment when the couple is about to celebrate their union, surrounded by people who love them."

He continued: "In Naples, which is a place where I have spent a lot of time, wedding photographers start the work day before the marriage until way after the party is over — the session lasts the whole day.

"I have even seen them documenting breakfast the morning after too. The moments of a bride have such importance for a family," he concluded, receiving scores of heart and flame emojis in the comments section from fans of his and Salma's.

Salma and François had two wedding ceremonies

Salma and François first wed on Valentine's Day in Paris in 2009, before hosting a second grand ceremony in Venice a couple months down the line for their family and celebrity friends.

