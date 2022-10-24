Lisa Faulkner gushes about marriage to John Torode on special milestone - 'I love you so much' Happy anniversary!

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are celebrating three blissful years of marriage, with the couple taking to social media to pay a special tribute to each other.

Exclusive: Lisa Faulkner reflects on her blended family as she opens up about marriage to John Torode

On Monday, the former EastEnders actress uploaded a throwback snap from their wedding reception, giving fans another glimpse of her second wedding gown.

Lisa Faulkner's kitchen mishap leaves John Torode and fans in hysterics

In the caption, she gushed: "Happy anniversary my @johntorodecooks… 3 wonderful years married to you. What a beautiful wedding.

"Have sat and looked at our wedding video and the happiness in everyone’s faces. You bring me so much joy. I love you so very much. Thank you for being my husband."

Meanwhile, the MasterChef judge remarked: "Happy anniversary my incredibly wonderful wife @lisafaulknercooks. I love you [heart emojis]."

The couple tied the knot on 24 October 2019

John, 57, and Lisa, 50, started dating in 2015 and got engaged four years later. They tied the knot in a beautiful autumnal wedding in 2019, just months before the nation went into lockdown.

In August, the TV presenter opened up about married life with John, describing their lockdown experience as a "prolonged honeymoon" as she was able to enjoy real quality time with her then-new husband.

"Well, I tell you, it was lovely…so we spent the first few months in the wedded bliss together, which was lovely," she exclusively told HELLO!. "We cooked together every day and it was lovely, [we] really enjoyed it. It was like a prolonged honeymoon."

They started dating in 2015

"I sort of tend to look back on it now with rose-tinted glasses. That heady summer of just going to go out for a walk and not do very much else today, and we'd cook a recipe every day. There were some really hard times but I think lots of families really bonded."

She added: "Everyone has their ups and downs and their niggles and their rows, you know, you wouldn't be human [if you didn't]. But we do make sure that we look after each other. I think that's a really important thing. I feel very lucky that I have someone who I like hanging out with and spending time with."

