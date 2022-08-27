Exclusive: Lisa Faulkner reflects on her blended family as she opens up about marriage to John Torode The star chatted exclusively to HELLO!

Lisa Faulkner is known for her magical abilities to cook up a storm on Saturday mornings, and in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the TV sensation opened up about married life with her husband, John Torode, and what it's like being part of a blended family.

Unlike so many, Lisa described her lockdown experience as a "prolonged honeymoon" as she was able to enjoy real quality time with her then-new husband. She explained: "Well, I tell you, it was lovely…so we spent the first few months in the wedded bliss together, which was lovely. We cooked together every day and it was lovely, [we] really enjoyed it. It was like a prolonged honeymoon."

"I sort of tend to look back on it now with rose-tinted glasses. That heady summer of just going to go out for a walk and not do very much else today, and we'd cook a recipe every day. There were some really hard times but I think lots of families really bonded."

She added: "Everyone has their ups and downs and their niggles and their rows, you know, you wouldn't be human [if you didn't]. But we do make sure that we look after each other. I think that's s a really important thing. I feel very lucky that I have someone who I like hanging out with and spending time with."

John and Lisa married in 2019

The star also opened up about being part of a blended family, she said: "Well, we are very blended and it's very lovely but because there are children involved and other family members, I don't really don't really talk about [them] I just sort of say it's lovely."

Unsurprisingly, the TV chef said that food makes up a very important part of her family life, which is why she has collaborated with Carr's to make simple sharing recipes.

"[I think food is the] way we show how much we love family and friends and, you know, we'll say to our mates to our family, you know, what do you fancy for dinner? What do you fancy for lunch it's a gift of love cooking for someone."

Lisa's daughter Billie is now 16

"If it's a weekend, then it's, you know, either friends or family and lots of people and people bringing plates to share. If we're making a big main course or being chilli or something, somebody else brings some guacamole, some salad or a pudding. We really love that, sharing with our friends and family. If it's a typical family meal, then it's just, somebody coming down and setting the table and whoever's cooked, doesn't wash up but it is a time when we do put our phones down and really sit and chat.

Lisa's special sharing recipes, in collaboration with the well-known cracker brand, are perfect for sharing with loved ones and have been designed to help increase the time spent chatting over the dinner table. By creating double-handed snacks, it encourages people to get fully involved in the food they are enjoying as well as start conversations whilst they eat.

The star has partnered with Carrs and created a selection of easy sharing recipes

Hilariously Lisa revealed that her daughter Billie, 16, actually prefers her step-father John's cooking to that of her own, explaining: "It's always John's food. She loves [his cooking]. He is so good with Asian, Thai food, so he will make dumplings and noodles and, you know, Korean fried chicken, all these sort of things that she absolutely adores. So, yeah, I think he's winning but then she loves my chicken noodle soup, and she likes my lasagne. She eats quite well!"

Despite her fabulous diet, Lisa revealed that Billie hasn't inherited her love for cooking but would much rather "eat and go out with her friends," which we have to say is a very relatable stance!

