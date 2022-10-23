Strictly star Jayde Adams' ex-partner announces surprise beachside wedding

While Jayde Adams was impressing the Strictly Come Dancing judges with her dance moves earlier this month, her ex Rich Wilson was tying the knot with his new wife Kate.

The comedians are thought to have started dating in 2017, and although they did not publicly address their split, Rich was still sharing loved-up photos that affectionately nicknamed them "Pudding and Pickle" in late 2020 and into early 2021.

Fast-forward a year and a half and Rich revealed that he secretly got married on 3 October – congratulations to the happy couple!

The groom oozed personality in a patterned coral Hawaiian shirt layered underneath an aqua blue suit while his bride opted for a midi wedding dress with sheer lace sleeves and an A-line skirt. She finished her look with a birdcage veil and wildflowers, and later added a leather jacket following the couple's ceremony at the town hall in Brighton, where their friends and family showered them with confetti.

"Had a day out, did a little thing! I’d like to introduce you all to my new wife @katemcgannarang. Huge thanks to @magpie.eye.weddings for all your hard work today," he wrote next to a series of polaroid photos of their beachside wedding day.

Back in 2020, former couple Rich and Jayde – who is currently competing on Strictly alongside Karen Hauer – opened up about their relationship on BBC podcast You'll Do with Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth, candidly discussing their counselling sessions.

Comedian Jayde is competing on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking about what they work through with their therapist Deborah, Jayde said: "The two of us have not been in a relationship before that has lasted healthily passed the intimate stage."

The winner of the 2014 Funny Women award continued that Deborah "surmised that when we argue, the reason it gets so angry and so rageful for both of us is that we have these inner children that are really hurt by our experiences when we were growing up.

"So mine is the lonely girl that thinks that she's not going to have any friends anymore, and his is the frozen boy that's so scared of rejection that he doesn't ask for things. These children keep coming out quite a lot."

According to their therapist, Jayde and Rich were "very compatible" due to similar childhood experiences, but she said, "we bring out the worst in each other."

