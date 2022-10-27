Jennifer Garner reveals she threw herself a 'wedding' for her 50th birthday The star has been dating John Miller for four years

For Jennifer Garner, 2022 has been a big year... in more ways than one! The much-loved actress navigated her ex-husband, Ben Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez in the summer, but before that she had a wedding of her own.

Jennifer has revealed that to celebrate her 50th birthday in April, she threw herself a party like nobody was expecting.

In a new interview with Town & Country magazine, the mom-of-three said she surprised even herself by doing something she wouldn't normally do.

"I basically had a wedding for myself," she said. "I was so shocked that I was doing it."

Jennifer's birthday fell on Easter weekend, and she invited her sisters and her parents, before going totally overboard.

The outlet reported that the star - who is an ambassador for Save the Children - asked her guests to fill 5,000 backpacks each with enough food to feed a family of four for a program called Blessings in a Backpack.

Jennifer opened up in a revealing new interview

"I put everyone to work,” she added before allowing them to let off steam and dance to Rocky Top by the Osborne Brothers.

While the nuptials weren't exactly a real walk down the aisle, it does appear that Jennifer and her CaliGroup CEO boyfriend, John Miller, are taking things to the next level.

She was recently spotted sporting a huge ring on her engagement finger and the pair have been seen out together packing on the PDA too.

Jennifer shares her three children with ex-husband, Ben Affleck

The rarely seen together couple appeared happier than ever in the photos which made her fans incredibly happy.

Jennifer and John have never commented publicly on their relationship, but her former Alias co-star Victor Garber – who married Jen and Ben Affleck back in 2005 – shared his opinion on her relationship.

"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable," Victor told Us Weekly in 2019. "They're great! What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company. Her priority is her children. That's it. She's focused on that. She's remarkable … She's happy."

