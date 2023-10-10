Jamie Redknapp's mother Sandra's rare comments on wife Frida's bump-skimming wedding dress unveiled

Jamie Redknapp and his model wife Frida (née Andersson) are approaching their second wedding anniversary, which will likely see them reminisce about their private London ceremony in October 2021.

While fans have only been treated to a handful of photos from the former footballer's big day with his second wife, which took place at Chelsea Registry Office, some of the people lucky enough to make it onto the exclusive guest list were Jamie's parents Harry and Sandra.

Despite being notoriously private about their lives, Sandra made an exception with a rare comment about her daughter-in-law's wedding dress, which was an off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead gown that highlighted her blossoming baby bump.

In extracts from her new book with Harry Redknapp, When Harry Met Sandra, published by The Mirror, the mother-of-two said: "Frida looked absolutely beautiful. Her dress was stunning. It was an off-the-shoulder dress and her and her bump looked all nice and neat. It was a classic dress and suited her perfectly.

"And Jamie looked handsome in his navy suit and tie. After the service, we all went to Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair for dinner in a private dining room. It was relaxed and everyone really enjoyed themselves."

Sandra added that just 30 guests witnessed the intimate ceremony, including Jamie's friends Frank Lampard and his wife Christine Lampard, and his children with his ex-wife Louise, Charley and Beau.

"I remember thinking about how happy they looked when Jamie and Frida cut their cake. There was a smile between them.

WATCH: Frida and Jamie Redknapp undergo couples workout

"It is lovely to see Jamie happy, it is all Harry and I can ask for. All we want is for our boys to be happy. That is all we have ever wanted," she continued.

© Getty Frida and Jamie Redknapp met through mutual friends

Jamie has also gushed about his happy marriage, stating on the John Bishop show: "One of my best friends introduced us so that made it quite easy. Frida had just gone through a divorce a couple of years ago. He said: 'You guys are made for each other, you've got the same interests'.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son shortly after their wedding

"And yeah, thankfully she's incredible, she's a great mum, ticks every box, it's just perfect! I'm very lucky."

Jamie married his ex Louise on a yacht in Bermuda in 1998, planning the big day in just three days. They split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Frida was previously married to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie and they share four children: a girl and three boys.

MORE: Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra are so loved-up in 54-year-old wedding photos