Why Joe Jonas keeps marriage with Sophie Turner so private The Jonas Brothers star began dating the actress in 2016

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are both very successful in their respective careers, with Joe rising to fame as part of boy band Jonas Brothers while his wife had a starring role in Game of Thrones – so why do they keep their relationship so private?

READ: 10 celebrity couples who met online: Adam Levine, Rebecca Adlington & more

The singer and actor, who starred in Korean War-set film Devotion, made a rare comment about his marriage with Sophie, whom he sweetly described as "the best acting coach ever". Joe added that he was more open about his private life before he started dating Sophie back in 2016, but she changed his opinion about how much he should share with the public.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings that have to be seen to be believed

"I want to feel like an open book," he explained during an interview with Mr Porter. "But when we started dating, I realised that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

Sophie has also previously opened up about their first meeting – which left her in tears! Explaining that she was struck by love at first sight, she told Jimmy Fallon: "The first night I met him, I remember, he left my apartment. And it may have been the alcohol."

RELATED: Sophie Turner wows in orchid print dress for date night with Joe Jonas

MORE: Jennifer Aniston discusses marriage and family 'resentment' following parents' divorce

Rare photos of Joe and Sophie at their French wedding celebration

She continued: "I remember him leaving, and I weeped, I wept to my brother, 'I love this man so much.' And I knew, and that was it!"

The couple got engaged in 2017 and secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before hosting a big wedding celebration at Chateau Du Taureau in France, attended by Joe's groomsmen Nick and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

The couple share two children, who they also keep out of the spotlight

"I mean….[Explextive] it, it's been 2 years," Sophie wrote next to a series of Instagram photos, referring to the fact that she kept her big day private for years before giving fans their first proper look into their amazing wedding.

The snaps showed Sophie looking ethereal in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, featuring a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Meanwhile, the bride and groom and their guests later enjoyed a lavish pool party, with waiters serving drinks alfresco.

READ: Emily Blunt reveals 'terrible' regret from John Krasinski wedding

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.