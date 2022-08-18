Joe Jonas makes candid admission following birth of his second daughter The popstar didn't shy away from talking about his decision

Joe Jonas turned 33 on Monday, and in celebration of the new year, revealed he has had filler to keep his skin looking plump and youthful.

While female celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Christine Quinn have always been open about having tweakments to preserve their looks, it's a refreshing change to hear from a male celebrity who has decided to invest in aesthetic procedures.

WATCH: Joe Jonas shares why he decided to have filler

Joe, who has two children with actress Sophie Turner, one of which was born in July 2022, opted to have Xeomin filler, a cosmetic injectable that smooths fine lines, and said it's given him a newfound confidence.

"I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from," he shared with People. "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

Joe tackled frown lines and a scar between his eyebrows with the filler, plumping out lines. "I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, 'Okay, this is great,' without it being too much for my liking," he says, adding, "I appreciated that it wasn't over the top. It's very light."

Joe Jonas turned 33 in August

Aesthetic practitioners hope that Joe's decision to be open about his tweakment will pave the way for more men to feel confident talking about aesthetic procedures.

“As a clinic, we want to normalise aesthetic maintenance and skin rejuvenation for men," says Dr. Sina Salmi of the Estetica Clinic.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their second child in July 2022

"In turn, we hope that our male patients slowly feel comfortable enough to openly talk about their positive experiences with their male friends and colleagues, just like many women already do.”

