Joe Jonas reveals details of 'nervous' proposal to wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner prefer to keep the details of their private life under wraps for the most part, but they occasionally do open up about their relationship and beyond.

In an interview for On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the Jonas Brothers were asked about their experiences with proposals to their respective spouses.

Joe was the first one to answer, explaining that it ended up being a little more nerve-wracking than he'd anticipated, and that was before the actual proposal.

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," he quipped, adding: "It just kind of mumbles up.

"You just throw it out there and hope that the response is good, and you look back and you think, 'What did I say?' But luckily it went well."

Joe and Game of Thrones star Sophie have been together since 2016 and have since also welcomed two daughters in 2020 and 2022.

Joe and Sophie have been together for over six years

Kevin explained in the interview that he couldn't get the ring out of his pocket while proposing to Danielle, and Nick joked that while he wanted to propose to wife Priyanka Chopra the day after her birthday, a bottle of wine had gotten in the way.

Sophie, for her part, has also talked about the nerves surrounding her relationship with the musician, relating to Jimmy Fallon back in May how their first date went.

"The first night I met him, I remember, he left my apartment. And it may have been the alcohol," she quipped to the audience's amusement.

Sophie spoke of when she first knew Joe was "the one"

She continued: "I remember him leaving, and I weeped, I wept to my brother 'I love this man so much'. And I knew, and that was it!" with the interview moment quickly going viral.

