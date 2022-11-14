Why NCIS' Sean Murray planned wedding to wife Carrie in just three months The couple got engaged in August 2005

Sean Murray and his wife Carrie's early relationship moved quickly, with the couple getting married just eleven months after they started dating.

The NCIS actor and the BRA Network founder met at a friend's Halloween party in 2004 and things turned romantic after they attended the same friend's New Year's party. They tied the knot on 26 November 2005, with the bride wearing a timeless strapless wedding dress.

Just three months earlier, Sean, who was 25 at the time, had popped the question after Carrie, then 27, had "put the heat on" to get engaged.

Opening up about their whirlwind romance on the Wedding Dish Podcast, she said: "We got engaged in August, well I kind of put the heat on him in June, I was like, 'What are we doing? What's going on?'"

Carrie opened up about her engagement and wedding on the Wedding Dish Podcast

Speaking of the intimate home proposal, she told Sara Alepin: "We were living together and I went to bed early and after I came out from brushing my teeth, he was on one knee with a ring. He thought your shoe size was the same as your ring size, so my ring was an 8.5 and my ring size is actually a 7."

The reason for the short timeline was Carrie and Sean's desire to get married over Thanksgiving break, which meant that in their respective careers as a teacher and an actor, they would always be able to spend their anniversary together over the holiday weekend. She joked her only other option was waiting for spring break!

Carrie joked that she put the heat on Sean to propose in June 2005

Luckily, they found the perfect venue at Lakeside country club which had already been decorated for Christmas, making for the perfect festive wedding backdrop.

"What was great was the venue had the catering, it had the linens, it had everything already there. What we didn't anticipate was that it would already be decorated for Christmas, so it had the most beautiful lights and a tree, and I didn't have to buy lighting. I was like, 'Oh my god, this is gorgeous!'"

While the couple's pictures look stunning, with everything coming together on their big day, Carrie added that the one thing she would change would be hiring a wedding planner.

Following their wedding, Carrie and Sean welcomed two kids, Caitlyn and River.

