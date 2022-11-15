Tiffany Trump altered $1.5m engagement ring before oceanside wedding – did you spot it? Tiffany and Michael got engaged in 2021

You couldn't miss bride Tiffany Trump in her eye-catching head-to-toe sparkles on her wedding day, but did you spot her extra impressive engagement ring?

READ: Tiffany Trump's three wedding dresses were wildly different - unexpected photos

Donald Trump's daughter, 29, reportedly made a change to the beautiful rock that Michael Boulus, 25, presented to her back in 2021 after getting down on one knee outside the White House on the eve of her father's last day in office.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Designed by London jeweller Samer Halimeh, Tiffany's original ring was made up of a central 13-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by smaller stones – a design much like Queen Consort Camilla's royal heirloom from King Charles' grandmother. However, DailyMail.com reported that she had all of the stones upgraded to be bigger and better for her big day, taking the estimated value of her ring from $1.2 million to a whopping $1.5 million.

The changes aren't obvious in Tiffany and Michael's wedding photos, which were taken on 12 November at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's private member's club in Palm Beach, Florida. Tiffany paired her dazzling diamond ring with an equally sparkly bridal gown from Ellie Saab, featuring long sleeves, a rounded neckline, a fitted waist and elegant beading.

MORE: Donald Trump's wife Melania rocks waist-cinching gown to stepdaughter's 20-acre nuptials

LOOK: 23 spellbinding royal engagement rings: From Queen Camilla's heirloom to Princess Anne's vibrant rock

Donald Trump's daughter reportedly altered her ring for her stunning Palm Beach wedding

She added a cascading floor-length veil fastened into her blonde soft curls, while diamond drop earrings from Samer Halimeh added the final touch of glamour.

For the evening reception, the blushing bride changed out of her daytime look and into an incredible strapless gown by the same designer, complete with a sweetheart neckline and thigh-split.

Tiffany's original engagement ring, pictured in shortly after Michael proposed in January 2021

The couple met in 2017 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, and Michael popped the question four years later.

Dressed in a smart black figure-hugging gown while her partner was down on one knee, Tiffany wrote on Instagram: "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Michael, using the same image, posted a similar announcement: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

RELATED: 'Broken' Matthew Perry details secret near-miss engagement with famous ex

Read more HELLO! US stories here