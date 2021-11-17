Serena Williams is a vision in gorgeous wedding dress for joyous celebration The tennis champ marked her fourth wedding anniversary

Serena Williams had fans jumping for joy when she shared a beautiful throwback photo to her wedding day to mark her fourth anniversary on Wednesday.

The tennis star took to Instagram to share several snaps of herself with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, as she celebrated their love, including one of the couple sitting on gold thrones in their wedding attire. Serena looked gorgeous in a low-cut beaded and feathered Versace gown, one of three dresses she wore on her special day.

Captioning the snaps, she sweetly penned: "4 years later on this special day. I have so many fun memories. Stroll down memory lane with me. @alexisohanian here’s to making each day together special. Happy anniversary."

Fans rushed to send congratulatory messages to the happy couple, with many complimenting Serena on her head-turning appearance.

The mom-of-one wore three dresses on her big day. She walked down the aisle in a strapless princess ball gown with a floor-length veil designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, before changing into her beaded Versace number.

Serena shared several loved-up photos with Alexis, including one of their wedding day

For the couple's first dance, Serena changed into her third gown – a short, fitted dress with a feathered skirt, also designed by Versace.

Serena and Alexis – who share daughter Olympia – had a magical Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans on 16 November, a date that was deliberately chosen to pay tribute to the groom's late mother who passed away nine years prior.

Serena wore three dresses on her big day

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Serena explained: "It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."

Following a Beauty and the Beast theme, the couple's venue, the Contemporary Arts Center, was fitted with Disney-inspired décor, complete with a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle, and their first dance was to Tale as Old as Time.

