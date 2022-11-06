Eva Mendes' 'weird' parenting photo with Ryan Gosling takes fans by surprise The Hitch star is a mom-of-two

Eva Mendes isn't one to shy away from eye-opening and oftentimes hilarious comments on social media, and her latest on motherhood was definitely one for the books.

The actress took to Instagram with a photograph of herself in an optical illusion exhibit, where she bent under a plate of fake fruit with her head in the middle and glaring at the camera.

To those unfamiliar, it looked like her head was presented with the plate, and she used it to make her own candid comment, simply writing: "Motherhood," with no other context.

While the photograph may have seemed out of place, to many of her fans, it was a representation of her quirky sense of humor that they'd come to love.

"I chuckle when you post these weird things. I so appreciate weird," one commented, while another wrote: "What magic is this?!"

"Omg you are the best," a third said, while a fourth gushed: "Being a mother is such a blessing!" with a heart emoji.

Eva left fans in hysterics with her comment on motherhood

While she makes a concerted effort to keep her kids' faces away from social media and maintain a sense of privacy, she often does get flooded with relatable comments and familiar stories as she shares anecdotes from her own experiences.

The actress is a mom to her daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six, with longtime partner and fellow star Ryan Gosling.

Despite going on to give birth to her daughters, Eva initially didn't think she even wanted children - that was until she met Ryan.

In an interview with People, the Hitch star confessed: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

The actress is a doting mother to her two daughters

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

