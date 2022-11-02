The Rookie: Feds star Britt Robertson's $70k engagement ring is so out of the ordinary The actress got engaged on a rooftop in London

Britt Robertson and her fiancé Paul Floyd got engaged in May 2022, but we didn't realise how unusual her engagement ring was until now.

Paul shared a series of videos and photos of his London rooftop proposal to The Rookie: Feds actress, including close-ups of her one-of-a-kind ring, which is thought to be worth around $70k. "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x," he wrote, and he could be seen getting down on one knee and holding up a green ring box against the backdrop of city lights.

"In front of Dez, who means more to me than anyone ever seems to know. Will you marry me?" he said, referring to the person behind the camera.

Dressed in casual grey trousers and a cropped white T-shirt, she replied: "I will marry you! So much so," adding: "I love you so much." A close-up of her left hand revealed a chunky gold band with what appears to be a round emerald and diamonds.

The actress showed off her green and gold engagement ring

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, shared his thoughts on the ring, which he said was unconventional but glamorous.

"Featuring a gorgeous green gemstone and a unique setting, Britt's ring veers far from a traditional diamond engagement ring. A stunning statement piece, her ring shows that she's not afraid to be herself around Paul Floyd or anyone else.

"The center stone appears to be a round-cut emerald. It looks to be 3 carats and I'd estimate the value at $70,000. Her thick yellow gold band with symmetrical rows of embedded diamonds adds glamour to this already extraordinary ring," he exclusively told HELLO!.

Britt and Paul got engaged on a rooftop in London

Britt later shared a peek inside their engagement party with their friends, which saw them jumping around and singing to music.

Among the congratulatory messages from Instagram fans, one wrote: "I love these engagement party vibes so much," and another added: "Congratulations! You look so cute together."

The actress has since shared loved-up photos with her fiancé, describing him as "the sweetest man in my world" and "an absolute family man" in a birthday tribute in July. She concluded: "I didn’t understand how fun life could be until I met you. Love you so much @likefloyd23."

