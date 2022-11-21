Mike Tindall's rebellious royal wedding ring is just like Prince Harry's Did you spot the I'm a Celebrity star's wedding band?

Back in 2018, Prince Harry surprised fans by ditching a royal wedding tradition followed by the likes of his father King Charles – but he wasn't the first one to rebel.

While royal ladies such as Princess Kate and the Duchess of Sussex are rarely pictured without their recognisable engagement and wedding rings, not many royal grooms choose to sport any wedding jewellery and the ones that do tend to sport traditional Welsh gold.

Mike Tindall, however, has been spotted in the I'm a Celebrity jungle wearing a simple silver band on his ring finger – a subtle nod to his 2011 wedding with Princess Anne's daughter Zara.

Seven years after Mike and Zara's royal wedding, Prince Harry similarly chose a modern platinum ring from court jewellers Cleave and Company.

Mike Tindall ditched traditional Welsh gold for his simple band

Sharing details of Harry and his wife Meghan's rings, the Palace revealed in a statement: "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop."

Meanwhile, Harry's father King Charles wears a gold band next to a signet ring on the little finger of his left hand, and Prince William doesn't wear a wedding band at all out of personal preference.

Prince Harry wears a platinum band while King Charles has a Welsh gold wedding ring

Former rugby union player Mike met royal Zara in Sydney back in 2003. Following a "boozy" first date, they built a close relationship and Mike proposed in 2010 with a practical yet stunning ring which is estimated to be worth £140,000 ($200,000).

The pretty accessory features a single solitaire diamond that was thought to deliberately have a low profile setting in order to accommodate Olympic equestrian Zara's sporting career.

Zara and Mike got engaged in 2010

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively told HELLO!: "Zara's ring is a beautiful mix of old-world tradition with a twist of modern design. Going with the round diamond and adding a split shank setting was a great way to add a touch of modern style to a royal engagement ring.

"I would estimate the ring to be a 5 carat+ diamond and the value to be north of $200,000. That said, being worn by the granddaughter of the Queen can make this ring priceless."

