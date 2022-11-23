Sofia Vergara beguiles in second wedding mini dress – wait 'til you see the feathers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofia Vergara looked sensational on her wedding day to Joe Manganiello, but we didn't realise how incredible her second bridal outfit was until now.

The Modern Family actress and the Magic Mike star exchanged vows at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on 22 November 2015. Sofia walked down the aisle on the arm of her son Manolo wearing a lacy Zuhair Murad couture wedding dress, complete with a strapless neckline, figure-hugging silhouette and trailing skirt which she later detached.

After enjoying a romantic first dance and cutting her towering wedding cake, Sofia changed into her second dress to hit the dancefloor. To mark her seventh anniversary with Joe, she shared a series of loved-up throwback photos, including ones of herself rocking a show-stopping mini dress as she parted at her evening reception, where the likes of Pitbull performed for guests.

Sofia's second gown boasted the same strapless neckline as her main dress, but the feather-trimmed skirt fell to just above her knees while the embellishments sparkled in the romantic evening lighting. If you're in love with her look, get your hands on a bridal white feathered mini for $1,150 (£1,095).

The actress shared throwback clips to mark her wedding anniversary

Her beauty look remained glamorous throughout her big day, with her hair styled in elegant long waves secured with a sparkly clip on one side, while mascara, blusher and nude lipstick highlighted her natural beauty.

Sofia's followers rushed to comment on her Instagram post, with one writing: "It's pitbull at the wedding reception for me happy anniversary," and another remarking: "You guys are the most beautiful couple in Hollywood."

16Arlington feathered mini dress, $1,150/£1,095, Harvey Nichols

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who orchestrated the nuptials of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, oversaw the beachfront event, located on 140 acres of land.

Sofia and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014 just six months after they met at the White House Correspondents Dinner. At the time, she was still with her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb, but Joe admitted he was instantly attracted to the actress. "Yeah, I totally got busted," he joked to E! News.

