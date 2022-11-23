﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Naomi Biden's silhouette-hugging second wedding dress pays heartfelt family tribute

The bride's two gowns had sentimental features

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi hit the headlines when she stepped out in her royal-inspired wedding dress for her nuptials with Peter Neal at the weekend, but did you spot her sentimental second gown?

PHOTOS: Tiffany Trump is a glam bride for black tie wedding with millionaire Michael – all the photos

The 28-year-old lawyer opted for a modern strapless gown as she celebrated with her friends and family at her evening reception. Photos published by Vogue show Naomi rocking a Reem Acra ivory Mikado silk dress as she cut the cake with her new husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings of all time

It featured a strapless neckline, a floor-length figure-hugging skirt and a six-foot train embellished with delicate pearls that belonged to her grandmother Roberta Buhle. 

Fans rushed to comment on her bridal look, with one writing: "She looks stunning! Very classic and super special.. not many White House weddings!" while a second penned: "She crushed this look." The bride added sheer gloves and a pearl necklace, but her gown was very different from the one she wore to walk down the aisle at The White House.

DISCOVER: 10 concealed royal wedding shoes: Queen Consort's colourful heels, Meghan Markle's skyscrapers and more

MORE: Michelle Obama shares concerns about daughters rushing into marriage

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Vogue shared photos of Naomi's silky second wedding dress

"Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head—it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved," Naomi told Vogue as she explained the inspiration behind her lace Ralph Lauren gown. The high-neck, long-sleeved gown wasn't dissimilar from Princess Kate's, and it featured another heartfelt family tribute with lace from her grandmother Jill Biden's wedding dress stitched into the bodice. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peter Neal (@peterneal)

The couple got married at the White House

The President of the Unites States' granddaughter added a cathedral-length silk organza veil and platform heels which she held up to the camera as she walked barefoot along the lawn following her ceremony – which marked the first ceremony in over a decade at The White House.

Naomi and Peter met four years ago after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends. They announced their engagement in September 2021 after Peter proposed in his hometown of Wyoming with an emerald-cut diamond on his grandmother’s gold band

MORE: 'Broken' Jana Kramer inundated with support as she discusses heartbreaking past

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about joe biden

More news