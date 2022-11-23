Naomi Biden's silhouette-hugging second wedding dress pays heartfelt family tribute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi hit the headlines when she stepped out in her royal-inspired wedding dress for her nuptials with Peter Neal at the weekend, but did you spot her sentimental second gown?

PHOTOS: Tiffany Trump is a glam bride for black tie wedding with millionaire Michael – all the photos

The 28-year-old lawyer opted for a modern strapless gown as she celebrated with her friends and family at her evening reception. Photos published by Vogue show Naomi rocking a Reem Acra ivory Mikado silk dress as she cut the cake with her new husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings of all time

It featured a strapless neckline, a floor-length figure-hugging skirt and a six-foot train embellished with delicate pearls that belonged to her grandmother Roberta Buhle.

Fans rushed to comment on her bridal look, with one writing: "She looks stunning! Very classic and super special.. not many White House weddings!" while a second penned: "She crushed this look." The bride added sheer gloves and a pearl necklace, but her gown was very different from the one she wore to walk down the aisle at The White House.

DISCOVER: 10 concealed royal wedding shoes: Queen Consort's colourful heels, Meghan Markle's skyscrapers and more

MORE: Michelle Obama shares concerns about daughters rushing into marriage

Vogue shared photos of Naomi's silky second wedding dress

"Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head—it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved," Naomi told Vogue as she explained the inspiration behind her lace Ralph Lauren gown. The high-neck, long-sleeved gown wasn't dissimilar from Princess Kate's, and it featured another heartfelt family tribute with lace from her grandmother Jill Biden's wedding dress stitched into the bodice.

The couple got married at the White House

The President of the Unites States' granddaughter added a cathedral-length silk organza veil and platform heels which she held up to the camera as she walked barefoot along the lawn following her ceremony – which marked the first ceremony in over a decade at The White House.

Naomi and Peter met four years ago after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends. They announced their engagement in September 2021 after Peter proposed in his hometown of Wyoming with an emerald-cut diamond on his grandmother’s gold band.

MORE: 'Broken' Jana Kramer inundated with support as she discusses heartbreaking past

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.