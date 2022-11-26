Is Strictly's Nancy Xu married? Everything you need to know about martial arts partner The professional dancer often shares loved-up photos with the martial arts expert

Nancy Xu and Will Mellor are slowly dancing their way to the Strictly Come Dancing final, but there are no signs of the famous Strictly curse striking with both of them in happy relationships.

While Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actor Will has been married to his wife Michelle since 2007, 31-year-old professional dancer Nancy is in a long-term relationship with Mikee Introna. But is Nancy married? The simple answer is no, but we take a look at everything we know about her partner.

How did Nancy Xu meet her partner?

So You Think You Can Dance star Nancy and singer and performer Mikee have never confirmed exactly how they met or when their relationship started, but they appear to have been dating for at least five years. They first went public with their romance in December 2017 when they posted loved-up snaps on Instagram – and their PDAs have continued since then!

They appeared to isolate together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Nancy shared a gushing tribute to her partner in early November 2022 to mark their anniversary.

Nancy and Mikee celebrated their anniversary in November

Next to a picture of Mikee kissing her nose as she giggled, she wrote: "Happy anniversary bibiiii. Ti Amo @mikeeintrona." A flurry of congratulatory messages followed, including one from Rylan Clark which read: "Happy anniversary u gorgeous two xxxx."

Who is Nancy Xu's partner?

Mikee is an Italian martial arts expert who founded MIECS - Combat System in the UK and Italy alongside Nancy. On his website, he explained he began studying martial arts aged one, which has helped him in other areas of his career.

The Strictly star and the martial arts expert have been dating for several years

"I wanted to create a combat system that was perfect and easy to learn for everyone, every gender and body shape, age, and lifestyle. this has been great also for my actor life as I started also to choreograph action scenes for movies and other kinds of shootings," he explained.

Mikee and Nancy also share a mutual connection to dance. In 2011, Mikee performed his single Ma Che Ne So at the World Superstars Dance Festival in Japan, and he is part of the Burn the Floor cast alongside Nancy and her Strictly co-stars Dianne Buswell and Graziano Di Prima.

