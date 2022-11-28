Jordan Pickford's wife Megan's second beach babe bridal gown was a total surprise The couple dressed more casually for their civil ceremony

Jordan Pickford, 28, and his wife Megan Davison, 26, planned their Maldives wedding celebration for several years, but it finally took place on 18 June 2022.

The professional footballer took to Instagram to share the first photos of the couple's special day, which took place on the beach surrounded by pale pink roses and pampas grass. Megan looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown covered with floral lace detailing with a low, sheer back – an outfit that was very different from the one she wore for their civil ceremony.

"Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. Introducing The Pickfords | 18.06.2022," Megan wrote. Vicki Pattison was among the first to comment: "Oh my god this is beyond stunning lass," and another fan added: "The most beautiful bride & wedding ever, love you both so much xxx."

Megan wore her long blonde hair in loose curls secured with a white hair accessory and embellished veil, while Jordan embraced the beach location in a white suit.

Jordan and Megan got married in the Maldives in June

The couple got engaged back in 2018 when Mehan was spotted wearing a large square-shaped diamond ring whilst supporting Jordan at a World Cup match.

They had planned to jet to the Maldives with their closest friends and family members back in May 2020, but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced them to delay their nuptials.

The couple following their civil ceremony

At the time, Megan took to Instagram to post a throwback of their civil ceremony, writing: "We're getting married in the morning. Well we should have been! It's all gone a bit Pete Tong, so here's a throwback of us on our legal registry office day since there are bigger things going on in the world right now. You are worth the wait my love @jpickford1."

Unlike her lavish bridal gown, Megan kept her first wedding outfit low-key and opted for a white blouse with a pussy-bow neckline and long sheer sleeves, with her hair styled in an elegant updo. Jordan kept it casual in a black T-shirt as they posed for photos surrounded by celebratory balloons.

