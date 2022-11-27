Black Friday bridesmaid deals 2022: Bridal party dresses with huge discounts Kit out your bridal party without breaking the bank

Black Friday is bigger than ever in 2022, and the ideal way for budget-savvy brides to save cash on their wedding without sacrificing on style. And if you're still searching for the perfect bridesmaid dresses to suit your bridal party, now is your time to snap up some of the most coveted high street and designer gowns with incredible discounts.

Oasis

Oasis is offering up to 70% off everything, and that includes their range of stylish bridesmaid dresses. Whether you're planning a summer or winter wedding, love shorter dresses or prefer floor-length gowns, there's something for you.

Navy Satin Halter Neck Midi Dress, £82 (WAS £109), Oasis

Ghost

Ghost has long been a favourite among brides and bridesmaids alike – as well as royal fashion icon Princess Kate – and now that the brand has reductions of up to 50% off in the Black Friday sale, we'd recommend taking advantage of it ASAP.

Emerald Green Satin Maxi Dress, £168.75 (WAS £225), Ghost

John Lewis

John Lewis' Black Friday event covers a huge array of their designer labels, including 30% off Ted Baker and 20% off Whistles, Phase Eight and Hobbs.

Ted Baker Lilac Pleated Midi Dress, £117 (WAS £167), John Lewis

Phase Eight

Score 20% off everything at Phase Eight, which has an impressive selection of bridesmaid dresses in every cut and colour you could possibly dream of.

Alecia Pleated Chiffon Maxi Dress, £151.20 (WAS £189), Phase Eight

Debenhams

You can get up to 73% off selected bridesmaid dresses at Debenhams, plus this Black Friday you'll also score free delivery by using the code: BLACKFRIDAY.

Dorothy Perkins Embellished Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, £100.80 (WAS £160), Debenhams

Monsoon

You can find some seriously chic multi-way dresses at Monsoon, where their entire range, including bridesmaid dresses, is 25% off. For an additional 10% off use the code: HAPPYDAY.

Multi-way Bridesmaid Dress, £82 (WAS £110), Monsoon

Little Mistress

Bring some glitz and glamour into your bridal party with a showstopping style from Little Mistress' bridesmaid dresses collection. Right now, you can get the most amazing discounts on select designs.

Bridesmaid One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, £21 (WAS £70), Little Mistress

