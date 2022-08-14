Exclusive: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal baby boy's sweet name The happy couple also shared the other names that didn't make the cut

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig have introduced their newborn son and revealed his name: Taylor Nate Adams.

"My son being born is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love," Olympic champion boxer Nicola told HELLO!

"I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that," added model and influencer Ella, who gave birth on at 7.09 am on 9 July via Caesarean.

"He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet – like holding his own bottle. On the day he was born, I had him on my chest and he threw his head back."

Taylor's fighting spirit is made all the more impressive considering he was born a month prematurely and weighed just 3lb 14oz. Speaking about their birth story, the couple told how they got surprise of their lives when, in the early hours of 8 July, Ella woke up and her waters had broken.

"I shouted to Nikki from the bathroom: 'You need to ring the hospital,' and she was like: 'Right – what’s their number?'" Ella says, laughing. Nicola and Ella’s journey to parenthood began in 2020, when they started IVF using Nicola’s egg fertilised via a sperm donor who resembled Ella.

The couple welcomed Taylor on 9 July

"This is the point when everything feels worth the chaos and the long process of IVF. It’s the one outcome you’re waiting for," Ella said. Nicola is full of pride for her partner, whom she met in summer 2018.

"Seeing Ella’s body change and watching her give birth was amazing. I’m just so proud of her," she told us. Of deciding on their Taylor’s name, Nicola added: "We had a few names in mind because we wanted to see what he looked like first to see if the name suited him. We didn’t want to get stuck on one name and have to think of a new one if it didn’t work."

The couple are now looking forward to life as parents. "I’m excited to see who he wants to be when he’s older. It will be so rewarding to see him experience everything we can offer him and see what he wants to do," said Ella.

