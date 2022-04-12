Frankie Bridge reveals wedding regret that left guests uncomfortable - watch

Frankie Bridge married former footballer Wayne Bridge in a fairytale ceremony in July 2014, but she has recently revealed there is one major part of her wedding that she would change in retrospect.

During a segment about pre-wedding jitters on Loose Women, the presenter shared her top tips for brides-to-be. "So my message to anyone that's getting married would be just cry," she said before Jane Moore chimed in: "Add waterproof makeup."

Frankie continued: "Look up! I say it to all of my friends – my friend got married a couple of weeks ago and I was like, 'Look up! Look up!'"

Her third and final recommendation was to be careful about your decor, as she said her choice of dancefloor left her guests unwilling to show off their dance moves at her evening reception. "Don't get a mirrored dancefloor," the mother-of-two explained.

The Loose Women star regrets her mirrored dancefloor

"I did that because aesthetically it looked beautiful in the room but I did not think about any of my guests. Obviously, I had a long dress on so it was fine. Everyone else, until they got drunk, could not step on the dancefloor if they were wearing a dress."

In the same conversation, Jane shared her biggest wedding faux pas which saw her husband Gary Farrow get arrested the night before their wedding in 2002 – and he was still behind bars hours before they said 'I do' at London's Claridges Hotel!

Speaking about the night before their big day, when Gary was staying at a hotel, she said: "Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy."

Frankie and Wayne got married at Woburn Abbey in 2014

Frankie has previously spoken exclusively to HELLO! about more of her wedding day regrets. The I'm A Celebrity star admitted she didn't get to spend much time with her new husband on their wedding day, which took place at Woburn Abbey.

"The only thing I always say to my mates when they're getting married is to try not to have evening guests, have everybody there all day.

"Because you see everyone, you chat to everyone and kind of have all these conversations and welcome them, and then just as everyone relaxes and you're about to have a good time, a whole new load of people come and you have all those conversations again, which is lovely but I felt like I didn't really see Wayne in the evening," she said.

The Saturdays singer added: "Actually, I never thought the honeymoon was a really big deal until we got to go away and then we got to digest and talk about the wedding."

