Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina Coladangelo reacts to his I'm a Celebrity antics The MP finished third in the 2022 series

After finishing third in I'm a Celebrity 2022 behind Owen Warner and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott, Matt Hancock was reunited with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo, who didn't hold back when it came to sharing her opinion on his jungle antics.

MP Matt, 44, wasn't afraid to get stuck into jungle life, breaking into a rendition of Queen's I Want To Break Free during the karaoke dinner and learning the electric slide alongside Scarlette Douglas. It appears he's taken his performance skills into the real world, even singing along to an Ed Sheeran song in the car with Gina following his exit.

WATCH: Matt Hancock sends message to fans following I'm a Celebrity exit

"Did I look cool doing The Terminator walk?" he asked Gina at the hotel during I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show, and she laughed and replied: "It was special."

This comes shortly after Gina poked fun at his dancing in a letter which was read aloud by Jill Scott in the jungle.

The note read: "Dear Matt, wow watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience. We are particularly impressed that you conquered your fear of snakes. We are less sure about the dancing. Although we saw that you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlette. Gina xxxxx."

Matt embraced singing and dancing in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Gina and Matt both expressed their surprise about the former Health Secretary making it to the final three after they anticipated backlash from the public regarding their affair.

The couple were pictured kissing, which broke government guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Matt was married to Martha, the mother to their daughter and two sons, while Gina was living with her husband Oliver Tress and their two children.

Gina shared her thoughts on Matt's appearance in the jungle

"I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle," Gina said, adding: "I thought Matt was leaving the jungle every day so I am pleasantly surprised he’s made it this far."

Matt added: "When I was being grilled in the early days, I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public. I knew going in it would be controversial but I also know millions of people have voted for me."

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show airs on Thursday at 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

