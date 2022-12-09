Olly Murs' secret wedding with bodybuilder fiancée Amelia is happening sooner than you think The singer made the confession on The Graham Norton Show

Olly Murs has joked that his fiancée Amelia Tank will "kill me" after revealing secret details about their upcoming wedding on The Graham Norton Show.

The Dancing on Cars singer, who joined the likes of Kate Winslet, Sir Lenny Henry, Nadiya Hussain and Jack Whitehall on the show, opened up about his wedding and revealed it will take place sooner than you think! Olly proposed to Amelia in June 2022 during a family trip to Cornwall, and the couple plan to exchange vows almost exactly one year later.

When TV host Graham Norton asked if he has set a date for his wedding, he replied: "It will be next summer, around June or July," before jokingly adding that Amelia will not be impressed by his honesty. "She’ll kill me for telling you. I have a best man but I haven’t told him yet," he said.

Olly and Amelia started dating back in 2019, but he admitted that he was "very non-committal" for their first few dates, even choosing to briefly split before realising he was "an idiot" and rekindling their romance.

The singer opened up about his 2023 wedding with Amelia

He proposed earlier this year and although he previously admitted he wanted to keep their engagement "private", he recently shared rare footage of the moment he popped the question.

To promote his new album, aptly named Marry Me, the singer shared a clip of the couple on their knees as they posed for a picture against the backdrop of the hills and the sea on the south coast. When Amelia stood up, Olly stayed on one knee and produced a ring from his pocket – a large emerald-cut diamond on a pave band which specialists at Steven Stone estimate is worth around £80,000.

Olly and Amelia got engaged in Cornwall in June 2022

Olly later explained Amelia's family were present for the special moment and they were even responsible for capturing his proposal on camera. "It was on top of a cliff in this little place in Cornwall," he told The Mirror. "We were on a walk with her family, but nobody knew what I was going to do.

"Not many things in my life are private and this moment for me was the one thing I wanted to keep private. Her mum was videoing it – she was going, 'Oh my God, he's doing it!' They were over the moon."

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One on 9 December at 10.55pm.

